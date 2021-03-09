Evian scales the French Alps in sustainability push

Evian has enlisted a French freeskier for an empowering global campaign, as part of its sustainability-focused brand platform.

Created by Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam, “Drink true” follows the journey of Evian water from cloud to source via the glacial rocks of the French Alps.

“Drink water which not only comes from a protected source, but an entirely protected ecosystem,” teen freeskier Manon declares as she saunters through the picturesque alps where the Danone-owned brand has been produced for 15 years.

It ends as she encourages people to “drink water that has nothing to hide”.

A second spot for the campaign features pop star Dua Lipa as she drinks Evian during soundcheck before smashing through an a cappella version of her popular single Levitating.

Both TV films were launched alongside digital and outdoor activity. The campaign is running in markets including the UK, US, Canada, Switzerland, China and Japan.

The main ad was written by Andrew Duncan, art directed by Cecilia Pignocchi and directed by Alex Hulsey through Somesuch; while the spot starring Dua Lipa was directed by Vincent Haycock through Somesuch.

Speaking to Campaign, Shweta Harit, global vice-president of marketing at Evian, said: “We've always been connected to culture and fashion, and now we're just trying to find a more meaningful way.

“The conversation in the UK around sustainability is huge, and so brands like us need to go out there and tell you what we're doing and ask for your help to get to the next level.”

According to the brand, more than 40% of Evian bottles are made from recycled materials, with ambitions for all of its bottles to be made entirely from recycled material by 2025.

Harit continued: “The realisation that we are taking more from the planet than we should and that we should really safeguard the planet for the future has been a topic everywhere.

“We need to somehow break away from that same Evian that we've been with to something that matters to people today.”

"Drink true" replaces Evian's previous slogan "Live young", which was used in campaigns including one from 2016 featuring CGI babies – which were brought back in 2019 with a hip-hop twist.

However, Harit said that consumers “need more” than dancing babies to appreciate “the youthful spirit of the brand”.

She continued: “There was something really nice about the ‘Live young’ campaign and I'm always very jealous of marketing campaigns that are so iconic, but we've all moved on – it's time to really share some of the truth and integrity, which we've never managed to do with babies.

“We need to talk about authenticity, we need to talk about transparency, and all that fits very well with the purity of the water.”

This marks Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam’s first work for Evian since the agency was appointed to the brand’s creative account last summer.

Blake Harrop, managing director of Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam, said: “We’ve always been inspired by the heritage and creativity of the Evian brand, but on meeting the people at Evian we also became inspired by their commitment to meet ambitious sustainability goals.

“We’re proud to be helping them build a brand to power that journey.”

Dua Lipa was announced as Evian’s brand ambassador last July, around which time the brand achieved global certification for becoming carbon neutral.

“Stripping everything back to a beautiful and calm flow felt refreshingly different,” Dua Lipa said.

“It’s not often I get the chance to pause and sing my music a cappella, so I hope the fans enjoy it.”