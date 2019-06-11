Evian's babies return in hip-hop form in latest campaign

Evian is reviving its baby theme for a new campaign that aims to bring to life the message of "living young".

In a 45-second spot, "Baby bare necessities", Evian shows how, in an increasingly tech-centred world, one needs to trust the little voice inside us by connecting with our "inner baby" and focusing on the things that really matter.

The ad, created by BETC, features babies dancing, riding bicycles and singing in a range of settings, including an office, a park and at Wimbledon. Former Wimbledon champion Garbiñe Muguruza makes an appearance, playing against "Baby Muguruza".

It is accompanied by a hip-hop rendition of The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book.

In addition, a baby is seen recycling a bottle – a nod to Evian's recent "Flip it for good" campaign that aimed to increase consumer recycling rates.

The film will air in Belgium, France, Germany, Switzerland and the UK from 12 June. Hip-hop-themed merchandise will also be launched on Instagram.

Patricia Oliva, Evian's global brand vice-president, said: "We wanted to give the babies a voice. Because today living young is living with a sense of purpose, speaking up, advocating for a life that’s conscious and optimistic."

The work was directed by Vania & Muggia through Iconoclast and features music from Jay Prince.

Rémi Babinet, BETC founder and creative director, added: "We tried to capture all the wisdom and swagger of Baloo [the bear from The Jungle Book] in a way that still felt modern and celebratory."