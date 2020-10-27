Ex-Dare creatives Flo Heiss and James Cooper launch production business

Flo Heiss and James Cooper, formerly creative partners at Dare, Wieden & Kennedy and Anomaly, are launching an "automated" creative production company, called Creative Content Works, in partnership with the CGI and digital content outfit Visual Method.

CCW will comprise 70 people in London, Manchester, Sofia and Innsbruck. It aims to use technology including CGI, 3D modelling and AI, as well as Visual Method’s production capabilities, to make creative content for brands. This includes social content, digital set design and more traditional brand films and apps.

Heiss said: “There is still a place for the classic TV ads and live photoshoots in this new creative world – and maybe we’ll be part of that process – but there is so much more cool stuff that clients need. I’ve always been interested in just making lots of things, experimenting with technology and seeing if that leads to interesting advertising ideas rather than being dogmatic that everything must start with an idea.”

Cooper added: “Having spent a little time out of the advertising industry, working with big tech like Uber, Facebook and Google, as well as helping create start-ups like Giphy, I know that technology is not the enemy to creativity. When we combine some of the current creative tech with the ongoing advances in AI we will have an exciting new wave in creativity.”

Heiss left Dare in 2015 after spending 15 years as executive creative director. He subsequently joined Wieden & Kennedy London as creative director. Cooper left Dare in 2007 before going on to work at Another Anomaly and Saatchi & Saatchi in New York.