Jeremy Lee
Added 46 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Ex-Dare creatives Flo Heiss and James Cooper launch production business

Creative pair reunited in new content venture.

Flo Heiss: reunited with James Cooper
Flo Heiss: reunited with James Cooper

Flo Heiss and James Cooper, formerly creative partners at Dare, Wieden & Kennedy and Anomaly, are launching an "automated" creative production company, called Creative Content Works, in partnership with the CGI and digital content outfit Visual Method.

CCW will comprise 70 people in London, Manchester, Sofia and Innsbruck. It aims to use technology including CGI, 3D modelling and AI, as well as Visual Method’s production capabilities, to make creative content for brands. This includes social content, digital set design and more traditional brand films and apps.

Heiss said: “There is still a place for the classic TV ads and live photoshoots in this new creative world – and maybe we’ll be part of that process – but there is so much more cool stuff that clients need. I’ve always been interested in just making lots of things, experimenting with technology and seeing if that leads to interesting advertising ideas rather than being dogmatic that everything must start with an idea.”

Cooper added: “Having spent a little time out of the advertising industry, working with big tech like Uber, Facebook and Google, as well as helping create start-ups like Giphy, I know that technology is not the enemy to creativity. When we combine some of the current creative tech with the ongoing advances in AI we will have an exciting new wave in creativity.”

Heiss left Dare in 2015 after spending 15 years as executive creative director. He subsequently joined Wieden & Kennedy London as creative director. Cooper left Dare in 2007 before going on to work at Another Anomaly and Saatchi & Saatchi in New York.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 26, 2020
Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 15, 2020
Tracking culture through crisis

Tracking culture through crisis

Promoted

October 15, 2020
How ActionAid UK and Facebook plan to tackle period poverty

How ActionAid UK and Facebook plan to tackle period poverty

Promoted

October 15, 2020