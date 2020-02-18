Gideon Spanier
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ex-Dentsu Aegis MD Elliot Parkus joins Aperto One

Pitch consultancy has worked with Sky and L'Oréal.

Parkus: departed DAN earlier this year
Parkus: departed DAN earlier this year

Elliot Parkus, previously a client managing director at Dentsu Aegis Network, has joined pitch and strategy consultancy Aperto One with a brief to expand the company.

Scott Moorhead, founder of Aperto One, has run a number of significant media pitches for Sky, Barclays and L’Oréal since he launched the company at the end of 2016.

Parkus, who has previously worked with Moorhead at Havas and Publicis Groupe, decided to leave Dentsu Aegis in the autumn and departed earlier this year.

He said: "Aperto One has already made a real difference to clients’ business, helping them to navigate the increasingly complex media ecosystem. 

"I have always believed that the way forward for both agencies and clients is to build partnerships based on openness, transparency, measurement and a fair value exchange."

Moorhead said Parkus brings "experience in helping clients get the most from their marketing investment" across "a wide variety of client sectors" and he "combines that with a history of working in large networks and independent agencies that will be invaluable to our clients".

Parkus’ previous roles have included managing director of Arena Media, UK group director of planning at The Specialist Works and business director at Starcom MediaVest Group (now Starcom). 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

Promoted

February 14, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020
"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

Promoted

February 11, 2020