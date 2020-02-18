Ex-Dentsu Aegis MD Elliot Parkus joins Aperto One

Elliot Parkus, previously a client managing director at Dentsu Aegis Network, has joined pitch and strategy consultancy Aperto One with a brief to expand the company.

Scott Moorhead, founder of Aperto One, has run a number of significant media pitches for Sky, Barclays and L’Oréal since he launched the company at the end of 2016.

Parkus, who has previously worked with Moorhead at Havas and Publicis Groupe, decided to leave Dentsu Aegis in the autumn and departed earlier this year.

He said: "Aperto One has already made a real difference to clients’ business, helping them to navigate the increasingly complex media ecosystem.

"I have always believed that the way forward for both agencies and clients is to build partnerships based on openness, transparency, measurement and a fair value exchange."

Moorhead said Parkus brings "experience in helping clients get the most from their marketing investment" across "a wide variety of client sectors" and he "combines that with a history of working in large networks and independent agencies that will be invaluable to our clients".

Parkus’ previous roles have included managing director of Arena Media, UK group director of planning at The Specialist Works and business director at Starcom MediaVest Group (now Starcom).