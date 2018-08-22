Daniel Farey-Jones
Ex-global BA marketer Comber joins Oyster Yachts as CMO

Former British Airways global head of brands and marketing Abigail Comber is taking on the challenge of selling luxury yachts.

Abigail Comber: hiring a 'huge coup'
British gaming software enterpreneur Richard Hadida has recruited Comber to be chief marketing officer of Oyster Yachts, which he bought out of administration five months ago.

Hadida called the hiring of the 26-year BA veteran a "major coup" and praised her "phenomenal track record".

Comber will join the British-based company on 1 November, eight months after departing BA.

She will be responsible for its branding and marketing strategy, including its participation at the world’s key yacht shows, the Oyster World Rally event for Oyster owners, as well as further enhancing the Oyster brand, which Hadida claimed has "huge potential".

Comber said: "Oyster is already a leading British brand and it is clear the affection the sailing community has for Oyster.

"The true potential of Oyster is still to be fulfilled. I firmly believe there is further scope for growth and innovation for the Oyster brand worldwide, and I cannot wait to get started."

Comber first joined BA Holidays in 1992 and moved to the marketing department in 2002. In 2012 she was promoted to head of brands and marketing.

However, in 2015, BA split its marketing department and spun off customer experience into a standalone unit. Comber was then named head of customer, reporting to BA's director of customer experience, who is currently Carolina Martinoli, appointed in 2017. 

