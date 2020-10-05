Brittaney Kiefer
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ex-Grey creative chief Rossi and Domino’s CMO Somers behind new independent collective

Adrian Rossi will serve as creative chairman and Emily Somers as client and marketing partner.

The Constellation Collective: Rossi and Somers
The Constellation Collective: Rossi and Somers

Former Grey London creative chairman Adrian Rossi and ex-Domino’s chief marketer Emily Somers have joined a start-up independent network called The Constellation Collective.

Rossi will be creative partner, while Somers will serve as client and marketing partner of the network. 

The start-up has also hired David Pugh-Jones, who previously worked at Microsoft and BuzzFeed, as brand and strategy partner. 

The trio will work alongside founder and managing partner Simon Thurston, whose former agency experience includes running the Dubai Tourism project at Impact BBDO, and finance partner Richard Adams. 

The Constellation Collective launched on 1 September and describes itself as “a micro-network of independent digitalists, innovators, creators, technologists and strategists”. The start-up offers digital, tech, data, marketing and communications, creative production and media services to national and international clients.

Collective members can also receive financial strategy, management, succession and exit planning support.

In November, Rossi left Grey after less than a year as creative chairman. He was previously joint executive creative director at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

Somers was previously the UK chief marketing officer of Domino’s for seven months and  also spent three years at McDonald’s as vice-president of marketing and food development before leaving in 2018.

Somers said: “This new world we find ourselves in presents more challenges to the advertising industry than we have ever seen before. Agencies, especially smaller, independent ones, can't continue to do what they've always done and expect the same returns. A new approach is needed.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why responsible advertising is good for your bottom line

Why responsible advertising is good for your bottom line

Promoted

October 01, 2020
Are we seeing the death of the global shoot?

Are we seeing the death of the global shoot?

Promoted

September 30, 2020
How the pandemic shifted our focus and our behaviour – as told on Twitter

How the pandemic shifted our focus and our behaviour – as told on Twitter

Promoted

September 30, 2020
How the pandemic unleashed creativity

How the pandemic unleashed creativity

Promoted

September 30, 2020