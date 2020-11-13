Ex-Iris creative launches agency called Dollop

Ex-Iris creative George Devedlaka has launched a creative agency, Dollop, in a bid to support prospective industry members as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt adland.

Launched during the coronavirus pandemic’s first lockdown, Dollop comprises entirely “next-gen” talent in the hopes of shaking up the industry as a whole.

Devedlaka also functions as a lead strategist for the agency, which currently has a network of about 20 specialists working for him on a project basis.

“This is such a strange time for so many of us at the moment, and I feel Dollop can be the antidote to some of this,” Devedlaka said.

“We’re supporting the young talent in our industry – many of whom have felt the pressures of the last year greatly – and creating amazing work as we do that.”

The agency has opted against the traditional office-based working model in light of the current remote working environment, and there are currently no plans to deviate from this model.

Devedlakais aims to pitch for new business in 2021.

Dollop is one of many new agencies created during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month brough new agencies from former MullenLowe Open executives Ant Hopper and Si Goodall (The Ninety-Niners), ex-Grey global creative chairman Per Perdesen (& The Network) and former chief product officer at Omnicom Media Group Sam d’Amato (Friendly Giants).

Dollop has already created work for sports agency STN Sports, which features 2018’s World Boxing Super Series winner Callum Smith.

Launched on Friday (13 November) via social media, the work was created by Hector Ojea Pereiro and Isabel Rodriguez Albarran.