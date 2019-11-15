Ben Bold
How long?
1 minute

Ex-M&S marketing boss Jude Bridge takes helm at Oystercatchers

Bridge has also worked at Save the Children and Marie Curie.

Bridge: takes over as managing partner on Monday
Oystercatchers managing partner Phil Edmonds is being replaced by former Marks & Spencer marketer Jude Bridge.

The news comes days after Campaign reported that Edmonds was leaving the pitch consultancy, with his last day being today (15 November). Bridge officially takes over on Monday.

Edmonds had been running the business since the departure of Peter Cowie and Angus Crowther last year. He joined Oystercatchers two years ago from Adstream, where he was general manager, Europe.

Bridge, who has run her own consultancy since the end of 2017, spent seven years at Marks & Spencer as marketing director and marketing communications director. She was behind award-winning work including "Your M&S", which led to the retailer winning an IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix.

More recently, Bridge worked at Marie Curie UK, where she was executive director of marketing, fundraising and public affairs – a post she held for three years. She also spent nearly a year at Mothercare as global brand and marketing director and two years heading marketing at Save the Children. Earlier in her career, she spent time agency side at Publicis. 

Bridge said: "The commercial environment today is so challenging and marketers need to work harder than ever to stand out and stay relevant. Harnessing big creative ideas with the power of the data and tech tools at their disposal will be key.

"As a client, I always believed that strong agency relationships were a critical factor in accelerating growth."

Richard Robinson, managing director of Oystercatchers and Xeim, added: "Jude is a highly experienced and widely respected marketer with a track record of building commercial brand success based on outstanding creativity.

"She is a natural leader, passionate about brands and ambitious for her clients, team and the wider business. With experience both client and agency side, Jude has the perfect blend of skills to help build commercially successful partnerships."

