Ex-Mindshare strategy chief Matt Andrews joins RocketMill

Former Mindshare UK chief strategy officer Matt Andrews has joined performance marketing shop RocketMill as its chief strategy officer.

Sam Garrity, chief executive of RocketMill, said Andrews would help the agency beef up its capabilities in brand strategy as clients seek to balance the twin needs of longer-term brand-building and shorter-term performance marketing.

Andrews, who spent six years at Mindshare before leaving last summer, was previously head of communications strategy at Mother and joint managing director at Vizeum.

He said he has joined RocketMill, which is based in Brighton, because it is "an ambitious, young company" and independently owned.

"As an independent, RocketMill’s decisions are not driven by the need to create value or profit for shareholders," Andrews said. "It builds trust by being totally transparent – to staff and clients – and it inspires its staff, sharing the spoils with them."

Garrity added: "Matt is a great fit for RocketMill as he shares our belief that creating business value begins with creating value for people. So many clients deliver briefs about doubling in size or hitting revenue targets over a period of time.

"We love chasing down a target, but today’s economy and consumer is different. Brands need to begin by defining the value and customer experience they are giving their audience. Win here and it’ll return business results."

RocketMill’s clients have included Kimberly-Clark, Dropbox, National Geographic, Gatwick Airport and Bauer Media.

The agency has 50 staff and was ranked 21st in Campaign’s top 50 Best Places To Work survey earlier this month.