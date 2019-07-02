Ex-Moneysupermarket CCO Darren Bentley joins used-car platform Cazoo

Darren Bentley, former chief customer officer at Moneysupermarket.com Group, has joined Cazoo, a used-car buying and rental platform founded by Alex Chesterman, the entrepreneur behind Lovefilm and Zoopla.

Bentley will become chief customer officer at Cazoo, reporting to Chesterman, who is chief executive. Bentley will be responsible for digital and brand marketing, customer experience, insight and PR.

Cazoo, which has yet to officially launch, raised more than £30m in funding last year. The platform aims "to make buying a used car no different to buying any other product online today by letting consumers select from thousands of cars online and have it delivered to their door in as little as 48 hours".

Bentley left Moneysupermarket in March after overseeing the appointment of Engine and the launch of a new campaign and proposition. He joined the company in 2012 as head of performance media, having previously spent five years agency side at PHD.

He said: "I am really excited to be joining Cazoo at this early stage in its journey. The opportunity is huge and I look forward to helping to transform the way people buy used cars in the UK. Our customers will be at the heart of everything we do and the Cazoo proposition will deliver market-leading selection, value, convenience and customer support."

Chesterman added: "Darren brings highly relevant experience and insights to the team that will be invaluable as we build and grow the business. Our focus is entirely on giving consumers a far better used car buying experience than is available today and Darren will help us deliver on that promise."