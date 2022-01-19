Shauna Lewis
Ex Proximity CEO Mike Dodds re-emerges to join fledgling marketing group

Dodds will advise on strategy and acquisition at The Salocin Group.

Mike Dodds: former Proximity CEO left his role in January 2021 to pursue a portfolio career
Mike Dodds, the former Proximity Worldwide global chief executive, has re-emerged at data-driven marketing services company The Salocin Group to bolster its leadership team in the role of advisory board director.

In his new position, Dodds will work on acquisition plans and strategy for The Salocin Group, which is embarking on a buy-and-build mission to create a data-powered marketing group.

He will also work closely with Edit, a future "significant player" in the customer experience market, and the first acquisition for the group, made at the end of 2021, in a deal financed by NVM Private Equity for £14.8m.

Speaking to Campaign, Dodds said: "I've helped businesses grow, particularly focusing on new business, and that's something I can help advise them on. I'll be using the kind of experience that I've gained over the years to add any value I can to the process, although they've been very successful so far."

The former Proximity Worldwide CEO left his role in January 2021 to pursue a portfolio career, and has previously led agencies including Proximity London and OgilvyOne. 

Dodds' career has centred on the customer experience industry and he has worked with brands such as the BBC, Lloyds Banking Group and BT.

At The Salocin Group, Dodds will report to Nick Dixon, its founder, chairman and chief executive. Dixon described Dodds as a “serial winner with an enviable track record”.

He added: “Mike’s arrival couldn’t be better timed in terms of accelerating the plan we have put in place for The Salocin Group and Edit.”

The Salocin Group is a data-powered marketing services group, embarking on a buy-and-build strategy to develop its capabilities.

