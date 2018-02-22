Ex-SapientRazorfish global CCO Daniel Bonner joins Wunderman

Bonner left SapientRazorfish in August last year where he was global chief creative officer and part of the agency’s executive leadership team.

At Wunderman, Bonner is tasked with shaping its creative vision and lead its creative teams across 200 offices in 70 countries.

Bonner will be a member of Wunderman’s executive leadership team. He will be based in London and will report to global chief executive, Mark Read. He will be based in London and starts next week.

He replaces Lincoln Bjorkman who held the global chief creative officer role since 2013 and who has left to explore new opportunities, Wunderman said.

"I am genuinely in awe of what Wunderman has to offer. There are a lot of data and technology sceptics in the creative world but I believe data and technology are hugely exciting catalysts for what creativity can be," Bonner said. "With Wunderman’s expansive global capabilities, we truly have no limits for what we can achieve for our clients and I am very much looking forward to the great work we are about to do together."

Prior to SapientRazorfish, Bonner spent 14 years as chief creative officer of AKQA in Europe where he worked with clients including BMW, Diageo, Microsoft, Orange and Samsung.

Counted among the world's most awarded creative directors, Bonner has won numerous creative awards and is a sought-after juror at global industry events including Cannes Lions, The One Show, and Clios.

"We are delighted to have a creative leader of Daniel’s caliber and reputation joins us as our global chief creative officer," said Read. "As we continue to build Wunderman for the future, creativity must be at its heart because ideas and innovation drive success with consumers and growth for our clients. It’s what differentiates us from our more process-driven competition."