Exhibition Experience

GOLD

Google 'Android Avenue'

Brandfuel

Google’s ‘Android Avenue’ was a semi-surreal urban space where 12 welcoming structures lined a pop-up street, with forms inspired by Google and Android's material design language. The outdoor exhibition, which was the length of two football pitches, was created as a space to showcase Google Android's latest tech offerings and where attendees could escape the chaos of Mobile World Congress.

Guests were invited to explore, get creative and go shopping, to grab a bite to eat and take a welcome moment of respite

Over 52,000 delegates visited the Android Works and after visiting 57% of attendees stated that their perception that Android is a mobile platform that works for everyone increased significantly.

SILVER

Microsoft ‘Future Decoded 2018’

Momentum Worldwide

The 2018 iteration was a rebirth of ‘Microsoft Future Decoded’ and aimed to give its visitors the spark they need to initiate change. The flagship experience focused on how disruptive technologies impact people and businesses - today and in the future.

The two-day event delivered top-level keynotes, growth sessions, and immersive experiences to make the learning fun and relatable. The 10,000 attendees comprised key business decision makers, C-suite executives and IT professionals - all facing the challenge of adapting to the rapidly changing digital landscape. Over 2,000 new business leads were generated from the delegates, ‘Future Decoded 2018’ became the most commercially-successful Microsoft UK business event ever.



BRONZE

YouTube Music: In Residence

Amplify

YouTube Music ‘In Residence’ was a four-day hyper-cultural brand experience designed to launch the new YouTube Music app and make the biggest catalogue in music unmissable.

The exhibition created by Amplify established YouTube Music as a cultural beacon, bringing artist and audience closer together, creating an experiential-driven exhibition that brought people closer to the different ways music influences us, every day.

‘In Residence’ surpassed all expectations, showing those who make music happen how to connect with the fans who sustain their business.