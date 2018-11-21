Experian poised to award CRM business to Lida

Experian: relationship with BBH is unaffected

Experian, the data company, is set to award its CRM business to Lida after a competitive pitch process.

The final details have yet to be confirmed but Campaign understands that Lida saw off competition from Havas Helia Cirencester, Proximity and TMW Unlimited to win the account.

The work was previously handled by a number of agencies.

Experian contacted agencies with RFIs in May. Separately, the company has been reviewing its paid search and programmatic accounts.

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London’s brand strategy and creative relationship with Experian is unaffected.

Experian told Campaign that the process is currently ongoing. Lida declined to comment.

The win is a boon for Lida following the loss of a number of accounts and senior members of staff. The M&C Saatchi-owned agency appointed Jonathan Goodman, partner and president of Lida New York, as its UK chief executive to replace Victoria Fox earlier this month.