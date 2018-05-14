Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Experian reviews CRM, programmatic and paid search

Experian, the data company, is reviewing its CRM account.

Experian reviews CRM, programmatic and paid search

Agencies have received RFIs for the business, which also includes paid search and programmatic.

The work is handled by a number of agencies and Bartle Bogle Hegarty London remains as the lead agency for brand strategy and creative.

BBH picked up Experian’s integrated account in 2016 after pitch against Hometown, J Walter Thompson and Saatchi Masius.

Earlier this year BBH created a humorous campaign for Experian starring comedian Marcus Brigstocke, alongside a "better" version of himself. The man’s improved version personifies his "data self" which is seen by lenders. 

Before the 2016 account move, the business was handled by The Red Brick Road.

Experian confirmed the review but refused to provide any further comment.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
How technology has changed consumer behaviour in cosmetics - and what this means for everyone

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago

How technology has changed consumer behaviour in cosmetics - and what this means for everyone

MEDIA
How Fiat's personalised approach drives traffic: Pick of the Month

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago

How Fiat's personalised approach drives traffic: Pick of the Month

MEDIA
Why technology will drive planning's renaissance

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago

Why technology will drive planning's renaissance

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: The 100-year life is here

Promoted

May 14, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: The 100-year life is here