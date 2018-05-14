Experian reviews CRM, programmatic and paid search

Agencies have received RFIs for the business, which also includes paid search and programmatic.

The work is handled by a number of agencies and Bartle Bogle Hegarty London remains as the lead agency for brand strategy and creative.

BBH picked up Experian’s integrated account in 2016 after pitch against Hometown, J Walter Thompson and Saatchi Masius.

Earlier this year BBH created a humorous campaign for Experian starring comedian Marcus Brigstocke, alongside a "better" version of himself. The man’s improved version personifies his "data self" which is seen by lenders.

Before the 2016 account move, the business was handled by The Red Brick Road.

Experian confirmed the review but refused to provide any further comment.