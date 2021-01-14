Experience industry pair win work from Pringles and P&G for new shop

A former director of experiential and events at Momentum Worldwide has teamed up with a former colleague to launch a brand experience agency, Onepointfive, which opens with Pringles as its first client.

Rob Pryce was at Momentum from 2012 to 2018, after joining the McCann Worldgroup agency from Evoke Group, where he worked alongside his Onepointfive co-founder Joel Barsch.

The shop will be working on a mixture of digital and physical projects. In addition to the Pringles business, Onepointfive has also won a place on the brand experience roster of FMCG giant Procter & Gamble and is set to deliver a project later this year for Oral-B.

When it came to naming the agency, Pryce and Barsch stepped away from "cliché choices", taking inspiration from a memory of when they worked at Evoke, as account managers from 2010 to 2012.

Barsch said: "One of the greatest memories we had of that time was a tradition within the agency that every Friday we'd all go to the local pub and they have a special offer for a beer and a pizza for £5.

"Rob and I, decided early on to get one more pizza to share, giving us one and a half each - they were small! So then, from that point on, every Friday, we'd be, like: 'You want one point five.'"

Pryce added that this kind of lasting positive memory was what he aimed to create for clients on each campaign delivered.

After leaving Momentum in 2018, Pryce worked as a director of live for Clive and First. Barsch was an account manager at Hey Human, before spending six years with Zerotwonine, exiting as managing director.

Onepointfive was initially due to launch in 2020 but Pryce and Barsch opted to wait until the outlook for the sector was brighter. The decision to launch now was driven by opportunities for digital experiences, as well as the return to festivals and physical experiences being craved by audiences.

Later this month the shop will deliver its first project, a pan-European brand activation for Pringles across four markets that involves a partnership with Xbox and a gaming element.

The team is currently working from home but Onepointfive has office space in London at The Ministry. The agency currently employs a senior account manager and production manager, as well as having relationships with a pool of freelancers.

To help develop a sense of the agency's culture prior to launch, it established links with events sector sustainability organisation Isla and creative education charity Ideas Foundation.

Barsch added: "As an agency, we've set aside Wednesday afternoons to actually have non-billable time to dedicate to helping these charities.

"For us, we knew that that was something integral to the heart of our business from the outset. Building an agency, to be successful, profitable and able to give back at the same time, is really our ultimate goal."