Experiences report 2018

Agency profiles - Adland networks
Interpublic Group’s Jack Morton Worldwide and Omnicom-owned TRO continue to dominate the brand-experience landscape. With both agencies specialising in large-scale productions, their high turnover figures are no surprise.
However, their achievements are no mean feat, especially given the oversaturated market. The two powerhouses continue to deliver new and fun ideas, upping the ante each time – and no doubt encouraged by a sense of friendly rivalry.
Jack Morton’s work for Honda at the Goodwood Festival of Speed continues to impress as the team devises innovative experiences each year. The agency’s Kodak Quarter at the Drupa trade fair was named best B2B brand experience at the 2017 Event Awards and this year Jack Morton has been shortlisted for the Agency of the Year gong.
As TRO continued to work for BMW, Mini, Ribena, Adidas and Google, the agency finally settled on promoting chief operating officer Michael Wyrley-Birch to chief executive after Keith O’Loughlin’s departure last year. It also introduced a creative tech division called Cassette.
Momentum Worldwide, the McCann Worldgroup agency, follows closely behind. The agency’s global projects for clients, including the Premier League, continue to engage fans and help grow brands across the world.
Havas-owned Cake, Cheil’s Iris, Dentsu Aegis’ MKTG and Haygarth, part of Omnicom’s DDB Group, make up the rest of the brand experience market in terms of agencies owned by the advertising holding companies.
They will be keeping a keen eye on new players Hyphen, which rebranded from Bee and is part of Omnicom’s Cosine Group; Hyperactive, which sold a majority stake to ad agency Fold 7 in 2016; and The & Partnership’s Muster, all of which are yet to make a significant mark.
Iris Culture
Turnover 2017/18
£57.1m, up 3% year on year
UK staff
65, up 14% year on year
Key personnel
Nico Tuppen, managing director
Star player
Not supplied
Haygarth
Turnover 2017/18
£21.4m, up 57% year on year
UK staff
115, up 3% year on year
Key personnel
Marcus Sandwith, chief executive
Charlotte Amos, joint managing director
Steven Gray, joint managing director
Steve Rogers, executive creative director
Anthony Donaldson, executive planning director
Star player
Carlo Montemarano, head of experiential
"Carlo is as passionate as he is knowledgeable and has an ability to produce events that effortlessly unlock consumer emotions to create measurable brand love."
Hyperactive
Turnover 2017/18
£1m (agency forecast), up 126% year on year
UK staff
12, up 50% year on year
Key personnel
Andrew Casher, founder
Ryan Newey, founder and chief creative officer, Fold7
Marc Nohr, chief executive, Fold7
Faye Lancey, production director
Star player
Faye Lancey, production director
"Due to her rare ability to provide clients with absolute reassurance that our strategic and creative approach is maintained at every level of execution."
Hyphen
Turnover 2017/18
UK staff
5, up 67% year on year
Key personnel
Luci Beaufort-Dysart, head of live events and experiential
Haley Pearce, account director
Harriet Sturgess, senior account manager
Star player
Haley Pearce, account director
"Haley has been an instrumental player in the business from the start and has embraced and maximised the recent rebranding opportunity. Her passion for Hyphen and the industry is fantastic."
Jack Morton Worldwide
Turnover 2017/18
£70m, down 12% year on year (Campaign forecast based on financial estimates)
UK staff
72, up 3% year on year
Key personnel
Julian Pullan, vice-chairman and president international
Mike Kunheim, managing director and senior vice-president of Jack Morton London
Damian Ferrar, senior vice-president, executive creative director
Tim Leighton, senior vice-president, creative strategy director
Caroline Wurfbain, client services director
Star player
Damian Ferrar, executive creative director
"We're all about our talent and Damian is an inspirational creative leader."
MKTG
Turnover 2017/18
£21m, up 24% year on year
UK staff
58, up 32% year on year
Key personnel
Michael Brown, managing director
Balpreet Mangat, managing partner, live
Charlie Wylie, managing partner, sports and entertainment
Aaron Henderson, managing partner, innovation/production
Sarah Hazlehurst, managing partner, new business
Star player
Balpreet Mangat, managing partner
"Calm and considered in a crisis, sharp, committed and collaborative in maximising opportunities."
Momentum
Turnover 2017/18
£32m, down -3% year on year
UK staff
147, up 13% year on year
Key personnel
Luke D'Arcy, president
Mike Kettles, executive creative director
Alistair Bryan, chief operating officer
Kate Thrumble, talent director
Star player
Kayleigh Hannah, senior experience designer
"Kay and the team she drives are at the cutting edge of bringing to life experiential ideas. Smart, committed and inspiring, she is always a positive influence on the agency."
TRO
Turnover 2017/18
£33m, up 9% year on year (Campaign forecast based on financial estimates)
UK staff
146, down 8% year on year
Key personnel
Michael Wyrley-Birch, global chief executive
Amelia Shepherd, UK managing director
Star player
Emma Gill, 2D creative lead
"Emma plays a pivotal role shaping, guiding and directing a range of creative demands. She brings exciting and strategically aligned ideas to the table, translating into pitch- and award-winning work."
Independents
Most of the brand experience sector is made up of independent agencies. Of those surveyed, 83% are privately owned. It’s a trend the market has seen for some time, perhaps signalling a business model that calls for streamlined teams.
Undoubtedly, 2017 was Amplify’s year. It was named Agency of the Year at the Event Awards, and later picked up the same accolade from the Campaign editorial team in The Annual. As the agency celebrates its 10th birthday, Amplify has definitely found its groove in creating some outstanding activations for clients including Sonos, PlayStation and Netflix.
Amplify’s second Young Blood report also shows its commitment to understanding the next generation and providing brands with strong insights into how to best to target the demographic.
Unsurprisingly, respondents to Campaign’s survey named Amplify their most-admired shop.
Wasserman Media Group’s experience arm is the largest independently owned agency in terms of turnover at £25m, down 13% year on year. Its work for Bombay Sapphire, the NFL and BMW has shown it can cover large events by making sure creativity remains at the heart. Its expansion into Europe with the buyout of Boris Agency will be something to watch over the coming years.
RPM is perhaps the most well known independent player in the brand experiences field and is marking its silver anniversary this year. However, the agency has been extremely quiet this year and declined to take part in this year’s report.
Other key players in the market include Hot Pickle, which continues to deliver the Magnum "Pleasure store" activation – this year with an added ticketed experience; The Current Collective (previously known as Undercurrent); HeyHuman; and PrettyGreen, a traditional PR agency making some successful moves into branded experiences.
Ambient
Turnover 2017/18
£2m, down 16% year on year
UK staff
15, up 25% year on year
Key personnel
Jonathan Schultz, founder and chief executive
John Dick, client services director
Polly Courtney, account director
Star player
John Dick, client services director
"He's been with the agency since our second year and has worked tirelessly to deliver best-in-class campaigns and client service. He's a total team player and treats his clients as though their problems are ours, which has led to success time and time again."
Amplify
Turnover 2017/18
£23m, up 42% year on year
UK staff
85, down 1% year on year
Key personnel
Jonathan Emmins, founder
Celia Forshew, founder of Seed
Jeavon Smith, executive creative director
Lee Avery, managing director
Anton Mercier, chief executive
Star player
Celia Forshew, founder of Seed
"Celia has created an agency that redefines 'student marketing', always balancing creativity and results, and is now taking it global. Key to her success is the positive, aspirational and opportunity-focused culture created for the team and extended network of student ambassadors."
Brand Brewery
Turnover 2017/18
£7m, up 56% (agency forecast) year on year
UK staff
27, up 29% year on year
Key personnel
Rob Evans, creative director
Claire Gapper, managing director
Karen Evans, head of delivery
Star player
"Our team is what sets us apart from our competitors and each of them plays a hugely important role in the success of our company. It would be too difficult to single one out, sorry!"
Collider
Turnover 2017/18
£8.6m, up 43% year on year
UK staff
48, up 20% year on year
Key personnel
Anton Jerges, chief executive
Richard French, managing director
Del Manning, executive creative director
Charlotte Bunyan, head of strategy
Mark Baron, production director
Star player
Mark Baron, production director
"Mark and his boundless passion and enthusiasm for creating truly impactful campaigns is the engine behind much of the great work that we are winning and delivering here at Collider."
Create London
Turnover 2017/18
£1.2m, up 20% year on year
UK staff
9, up 29% year on year
Key personnel
Tom Scott, founder and executive creative director
Sam Blackmore, head of production
Star player
Sam Blackmore, head of production
"Sam has true passion for his work and for the agency culture as a whole. He brings energy and dynamism to the office and then oversees flawless delivery onsite, again and again."
HeyHuman
Turnover 2017/18
£13.4m, up 46% year on year
UK staff
64, down 7% year on year
Key personnel
Neil Davidson, managing director and partner
Liz Richardson, managing partner
Shnoosee Bailey, managing partner and creative director
Star player
"At HeyHuman we carefully select our teams to bring together a variety of backgrounds and channel expertise ensuring our campaigns are well-rounded and human-first. For this reason, we wouldn’t be able to select just one team member, as each plays a part that is as important and valued as the next."
Hot Pickle
Turnover 2017/18
£5.3m, up 5%
UK staff
25, up 14%
Key personnel
Patrick Hammond, founder and director
Andrew St. Clair Johnson, founder and director
Rupert Pick, founder and director
Laura Pace, business director
Jon Panayi, head of production
Star player
SJ Smeeton, account director
"Originally joining on a temporary contract, she has grown quickly to account-director level and is now leading our award-winning Magnum account and developing a number of new client relationships with Unilever."
iD
Turnover 2017/18
£9.3m, down 23% year on year
UK staff
43, down 14% year on year
Key personnel
Paul Ephremsen, chief executive
Zaine Venter, group account director
Marcus Fox, director
Deborah Connolly, finance director
Vicky Whiteley, senior account director
Star player
Not supplied
Lively Worldwide
Turnover 2017/18
£5.3m, up 20% year on year
UK staff
20, up 33% year on year
Key personnel
Michael White, founding partner
Mark Mitchell, founding partner
Tim Hebden, business director
George Strong, director
Abi Orr, director
Star player
Luke Hughes, content producer
"Luke has been in our company from the start. He is one of those individuals a business truly relies on. This is because he is talented, hard work and committed to the business and his own work ethic."
PrettyGreen
Turnover 2017/18
£6m, no change year on year
UK staff
40, no change year on year
Key personnel
Mark Stringer, founder
Jessica Hargreaves, managing director
Sian Baker, managing director, content and production
Emma Grace, managing director, creative and planning
Tim Beer, finance director
Star player
Not supplied
Sense
Turnover 2017/18
£8.9m, up 9% year on year
UK staff
45, up 13% year on year
Key personnel
Nick Adams, owner and managing director
Lou Garrod, deputy managing director, experiential
Sally Obrien, board director
Sally McLaren, board director
Adam Curry, creative director
Star player
Jess MacGillivray, account director
"We'd like to clone Jess. A rising star, she’s not yet 30 but has the maturity and ambition of someone beyond her years. She leads five of Sense's key clients and quickly builds long-term relationships."
Space
Turnover 2017/18
£7m, up 43% year on year
UK staff
50, up 43% year on year
Key personnel
David Atkinson, managing partner and founder
Jason Nicholas, managing partner
Jim Carless, head of brand experience
Jamie King, strategy director
Greg McAlinden, creative director
Star player
Not supplied
Sunshine X
Turnover 2017/18
£7.9m, up 5% year on year
UK staff
55, up 6% year on year
Key personnel
Kit Hawkins, co-founder and executive chairman
Al MacCuish, co-founder and creative chairman
Ben Hack, senior vice-president, live experience
Simon Bird, vice-president, creative live experience
Emily Liddington, vice-president, live experience
Star player
Simon Bird, vice-president, creative live experience
"For his polymath capabilities to conceive brand experiences that seamlessly combine storytelling, production design and technology."
The Current Collective
Turnover 2017/18
£8.7m, up 4% year on year
UK staff
38, up 19% year on year
Key personnel
Damian Clarke, founder and chief executive
Nicole Buckley, chief operating officer
Neville Close, group account director
Hilary Bradley, senior account director
Sophie Farnham, senior account director
Star player
Sophie Farnham, senior account director
"Sophie has been with us for just under eight years now and she has grown with the business. A fantastic support to all our client work."
Urban Nerds
Turnover 2017/18
£2.2m, up 83% year on year
UK staff
17, up 133% year on year
Key personnel
James Benenson, co-founder
Sue Gurner, business director
Luke Hodson, founder
Lauren Preece, account director
Brett Booth, partner
Star player
Luke Hodson, founder
Wasserman Experience
Turnover 2017/18
£25m, down 18% (agency forecast) year on year
UK staff
55, up 4% year on year
Key personnel
Not supplied
Star player
Not supplied
We are Fearless
Turnover 2017/18
£3.5m, up 35% year on year
UK staff
25, up 47% year on year
Key personnel
Garry Dods, founder and managing director
Jonathan Owen, co-founder
Naomi Segal, managing partner
Star player
Bridget O’Sullivan, experiential, project lead
"Bridget is a genuine expert in her field, combining a passion for bold, innovative experiential work with an Aussie dedication, sense of humour and likeability that makes her so unique."
White Label
Turnover 2017/18
£6.2m, up 22% (agency forecast) year on year
UK staff
27, up 29% year on year
Key personnel
Not supplied
Star player
Not supplied
XYZ
Turnover 2017/18
£6.5m, up 49% year on year
UK staff
15, up 36% year on year
Key personnel
Will Mould, co-founder and managing director
Paul Stanway, co-founder and creative director
Sophie Billi-Hardwick, commercial director
Lucy Aitken, operations director
Oksana Koval, business director
Star player
Lucy Aitken, operations director
"Lucy has overseen the design and implementation of a bespoke digital project management system that has transformed our agency, as well doing her day job ensuring all projects are delivered smoothly and effectively."
Ones to watch
Lively
This young agency may be diminutive in years – founded in 2016 – but it packs a creative punch. After delivering Mazda’s two-wheel-stunt virtual-reality experience last summer and then the astounding world-first sand hostel for Hostelworld in the autumn, 2018 is set to be the fledgling agency’s strongest year.
Lively was the only UK brand-experience specialist to deliver a showcase on the Croisette at this year’s Cannes Lions. It made Spotify stand out from the plethora of social media giants vying for audience attention, while dominating the social feeds of those watching from afar.
Wild Things
Taking its name from Maurice Sendak’s classic children’s book Where the Wild Things Are, this is the latest incubator agency from Lucky Generals. Managed by James Wallingford, former managing director of Exposure X, the agency is set to offer experience solutions for Lucky Generals’ clients and beyond. Wallingford has recruited Alex Wilson, formerly of Sunshine X and Jack Morton, as creative partner and the duo’s first piece of work was a spot for Yorkshire Tea, which involved a 5,000-biscuit build. The work was captured for camera and garnered more than a million views within days of its release, underlining Wild Things’ mission to combine real-world experiences with an on-camera legacy.
XYZ
This is the agency that delivered last year’s belter of an experience – Nike Strike Night, which bagged the coveted Platinum Award at the Campaign Event Awards. XYZ barely had time to put up its feet (in its throwback Air 97s) before delivering one of the most immersive, witty and enviable experiences of 2018, the Converse One Star Hotel. Add to that an incredibly impressive 12 accolades for work with Levi’s, Hotpoint, Nyetimber, Singapore Airlines and Cath Kidston among others, and it is set to be a record year for the five-year-old agency. Managing director Will Mould believes last year’s awards put XYZ on people’s radars but a growing reputation for exceptional creative work, plus a diverse workforce and a slew of new initiatives supporting flexible working arrangements, makes this the model for an agency of the future.
The Current Collective
Following two years of sustained growth, delivering campaigns for brands such as O 2 , Samsung, TK Maxx and Carphone Warehouse, Undercurrent has founded an experience shop. Billed as "live communication innovators", The Current Collective represents an ambitious scaling up of the business founded by Damien Clarke and brings together Undercurrent, House of Experience, content creation agency The Drop and boutique staffing agency Love the People.
This growth looks set to continue as Clarke isn’t one to shy away from bold ambitions, confidently setting out a goal to develop The Current Collective as a "fully integrated European proposition".
Produce
There is much to admire about this fiercely independent shop, which has a reputation for delivering brave and bold campaigns alongside thought-provoking artistic work. From the quirky installation Slideatron, through to Grand Marnier’s latest activation, Produce delivers campaigns that are unashamedly artistic, while founder Catherine Borowski has taken her Skip Gallery project on a global tour. The agency has championed placemaking – something that was scarcely talked about in 2016 but is now gaining currency – while this agency’s creative star continues to ascend.
Amplify
Named Brand Experience Agency of the Year at the Campaign Event Awards in 2017, Amplify scored top marks in Campaign’s School Reports and continues to impress with work delivered for Google and PlayStation this year. Young Blood 2, a follow-up to its critically acclaimed 2015 youth culture study, has just been released and the creative agency has bought a parity stake in specialist student marketing shop Seed as it seeks to underline its youth credentials. So it’s easy to see why Amplify is the agency most admired by its peers – 16% of those surveyed for this report said they most admired the independent agency, founded a decade ago by Jonathan Emmins.
Giant Spoon
In five short years, Giant Spoon has established a reputation stateside for delivering the most talked-about activations. These include a stunt for HBO’s Westworld, that transported guests into a thrilling recreation of the show’s park, and bringing Blade Runner 2049 to life for attendees of San Diego Comic-Con, with an immersive vision of a dystopian Los Angeles. The Giant Spoon team has tripled in size to 100 staff and the experiential arm of the agency now accounts for 20% of the billings. The agency is justifiably proud of its diverse teams and each employee is given access to a Culture Fund that can be used to pay for anything they want. Side hustles are positively encouraged and regular gatherings, known as the Decoded sessions, are held for clients to assess the latest tech trends and opportunities.
Agencies pitch in as experiential market grows
With the brand-experience arena becoming more competitive and clients putting more of their marketing budgets into events, agencies are seeing increased levels of winnable business.
Pitches are on the rise, with 60% of the agencies surveyed in Campaign’s 2018 Brand Experience Report saying they took part in more pitches in 2017 than in the previous year.
With the brand-experience market becoming more competitive, agencies are seeing increased levels of winnable business. Julian Pullen, vice-chairman and president international at Jack Morton, says clients are putting more of their marketing budgets into events. The agency has picked up a number of new accounts in the past year and Pullen says existing clients are also investing more in the area.
Richard French, managing director at Collider, adds that rather than being used simply for standalone projects, winnable business is becoming part of broader integrated briefs, where experiential is core to – if not the central aspect of – the brief. "This trend is likely to continue as the definition of ‘brand experience’ continues to evolve and holds increasing influence over clients’ marketing strategies," he says.
Fusion’s approach has been to pitch for retained accounts rather than ad-hoc projects, providing the agency with more stability and consistent growth opportunities, according to managing director Gianni Mason. Its current strategy is, therefore, less reliant on winnable experiential pitches.
Agencies are also finding that more work is being awarded without a pitch. Instead, they are picking up business on the basis of their reputation or previous work. "This may be because of the need to be agile and the increasing speed of turnaround – by necessity, the agency has firmly become an extension of the business," Jonathan Emmins, founder at Amplify, says. "Rather than running a pitch, many of our clients are taking a more collaborative approach with working sessions and regular check-ins."
Jack Morton’s Pullen maintains that the pitch process should focus on capability and chemistry. The agency is qualifying pitches to a greater degree, as a result.
The increase in "non-starters" or "gone-aways" seen in last year’s Brand Experience Report – with agencies taking part in pitches for a project that never gets off the ground – continues to frustrate some in the industry.
"This may be down to another connected trend, which is using the pitch process as a means to bid for the budget internally," Nick Adams, managing director at Sense, says. "Some clients put out a brief and select an agency in principle, but this is subject to their being able to secure the necessary funding. We’ve noticed that some big organisations are, unfortunately, starting to work in this way."
When it comes to the cost of pitching, most survey respondents have seen these stay relatively level for individual briefs. But with more business out there, agencies are having to work much harder to win it, with a knock-on effect on pitching costs in terms of time and investment. Brand and Deliver’s managing director, Hayley Lawrence, says expanded client- side procurement processes mean the agency is pitching more throughout the year, which is time consuming.
When it comes to the time it takes to pitch, the process seems generally to be shorter, faster and better. Most respondents in the survey said the average lead times in 2017 were similar to those of 2016, citing anywhere from one to four weeks. Lead times continue to shorten, particularly for one-off activation projects.
There has been a big development in the time it takes for brands to respond formally. This, Fusion’s Mason says, can often take four to eight weeks. On three occasions, the agency was not told whether it had been successful, despite getting through to numerous elimination and presentation stages.
"This often feels as though brands are merely moving through a ‘purchasing process’ to satisfy internal processes or reduce incumbent agency costs," he says. "It is mainly why we decided to tender for long-term retained accounts, where less time is wasted on pitches that don’t actually come to fruition."
One other trend in pitching is an increasing emphasis on data. Christophe Castagnera, head of connected experience at Imagination, says clients expect to see a clear proposal for the return on experience and how the agency will measure, report and analyse that return.
"Brand experiences have always been about big ideas and creative experience design but, for us, the business side of things has now come of age, making it easier for clients to buy in to," he says.
Going Live! Adland moves into branded experiences
High-quality experiential campaigns are in demand as marketers realise their appeal among younger audiences, and ad agencies getting in on the act by building their experiential capabilities.
As branded experiences become a popular option for marketers, ad agencies are also realising the potential to include the specialism in their creds pitch. Above-theline agencies have organised some of the most creative live campaigns of the past 12 months.
Adam & Eve/DDB was the creative agency behind the striking Calm campaign, which, in partnership with ITV, installed 84 hooded figures on top of the ITV Tower on London’s South Bank to publicise the issue of male suicide.
For Ikea’s store launch in Sheffield, Mother created a "Wonderful everyday" tour of the city featuring items from the retailer, while VCCP has been the creative brain behind some of easyJet’s activations.
"The industry is more relevant than ever," Chris Gallery, partner at Mother, explains. "It used to simply mean what the branded event looked like but now we have to think of the entire user journey as a branded experience."
Experiences with millenial appeal
He adds that this is even more important when it comes to younger audiences with their "hunger for meaningful experiences". Gallery says: "They reject a lot of traditional marketing but brand experiences are welcomed – as long as they are worth experiencing."
Brands are taking a keen note of this area and Karmarama’s managing director James Denton-Clark says clients are mindful that millennials value experiences above all else. "I think [brands] are investing more in providing consistent experiences," he says. "So although live brand experiences are as important as ever, the way brands are delivering those experiences – and with which partners – is changing."
Mother is also seeing a similar trend – Gallery says the agency has noticed a lot of clients are devoting budgets to experiential projects. "Ten years ago it was seen as a big, one-off investment and quite hard to show payback compared with other channels," he says. "Now that social provides the opportunity to amplify an experience and give it both longevity and reach, we can generate more solid business cases for investment."
So how exactly are ad agencies moving into this area?
Adam&Eve/DDB
The Omnicom agency’s long-term plans are about creating in-house capabilities that aren’t limited only to live experiences.
"We’ve recently invested significantly in our inhouse innovations team and extended our data and insights team to look at real-time and predictive effectiveness models around brand experience moments.
"We are growing our marketing modernisation offering and have a dedicated brand experience team."
Karmarama
The agency, which was bought by Accenture in 2016, is also taking the capability in- house and aligning it with the creative team. Denton-Clark says the best ideas engage audiences properly by bringing together consumption and culture.
"They humanise the small amount of time when someone has been flagged as a 'customer' – starting to consider a purchase. And they bring the brand into people’s normal world, making the brand relevant.
"People who are experts in understanding culture and editorial, and people with PR backgrounds, are crucial in helping shape these connected and creative ideas. Not as separate companies but as part of the creative development process."
To achieve this aim, the agency integrated its PR agency Kaper into Karmarama in March.
VCCP Kin
The agency’s content and social arm, led by managing director Pete Grenfell, offers brand experience as part of its service. Grenfell says the shop doesn’t focus purely on events because there are many ways of engaging with consumers.
"When people talk about brand experience they immediately default to brands putting on events for consumers in some form, but that feels a little narrow and pigeonholes the category."
Ogilvy
"We have evolved our brand experience capability by blending our customer engagement and user experience teams into a experience-design practice.
"It helps to manifest the brand in creative ways but also helps develop core solutions for the bottom-line, business-focused challenges facing our clients. It’s brand experience but through the lens of customer experience and service design."
Why Cadbury, Pernod Ricard and Ted Baker are opting for longer activations
Brands are turning to longer-term experiences to engage their target audiences.
From Aperol’s "The Big Spritz Social" to Sipsmith’s "Juniper Manor" – try to pick somewhere to spend a summer’s evening in London and you can guarantee there’s a branded space vying for crowds alongside the capital’s top tables. So far, so summer. But this year, there’s no clamouring for tickets, no FOMO as the hottest experiences sell out instantly; brands have extended beyond the pop-up and are shifting towards creating longer-term installations and experiences.
Jessica Hargreaves, managing director of agency Pretty Green, explains: "When we have created pop-ups, those with a longer installation period consistently [bring] greater returns as consumers share their experience, encouraging others to come and enjoy, and the brand benefits from creating an asset that lives beyond a one-off campaign."
Experience-hungry consumers are fuelling the trend, Ben Knight, account director at Wasserman, says. The agency created Bombay Sapphire’s "The Grand Journey", which returned in 2017 with an extended run.
"The consumer demand for this type of experience is really strong. 'The Grand Journey' sold out in the space of two days, with extra sessions added, which also sold out instantly, so this isn’t a fleeting trend for brands to just jump on. This is something we expect to see throughout 2018 and evolving further in the future," he adds.
It’s not just the alcohol brands extending their licence to live – Ted Baker, the fashion retailer, created a five-week installation to launch its "Colour by numbers" collection to connect with consumers on "a deeper level". Featuring the collection, yoga sessions, a walk-in nail clinic and styling workshops, it was the first time the brand had created a lengthier experience that was also shoppable.
Ted Baker marketing manager Irene Celli says: "We wanted a space where people could interact with the clothes and we could give them a memorable experience. With five or six weeks, we get the time to get the consumers to come back and really interact with them on a deeper level."
Sustainable growth
Scaling up a successful experience can be highly cost-effective, Kenny Hyslop, head of experiential at Pernod Ricard, argues. "We’re being asked by our management to deliver experiences at scale and the economics can really work if you keep the experience smaller, yet deliver it for longer. It isn’t as simple as scaling up one night – we are not an AEG or Live Nation – we’re not selling a concert, we’re selling blending masterclasses."
Indeed, the brand started its Chivas Regal "The Blend" activation back in 2016 with a week-long pop-up at the Truman Brewery in London. Two years on, "The Blend" is now running for an impressive four-month stint at Pernod Ricard’s Manchester venue, The Loft.
"The longer-term experience isn’t as expensive, as it doesn’t automatically scale up in length of time being three or four times as expensive. You can run the same smaller, intimate experience, but keep it open for longer. Getting sign-off internally is always going to be easier when the activation is live for weeks and you aren’t asking for a significant chunk of investment for a two-day event," Hyslop says.
According to Lee Avery, managing partner at Amplify, there is another compelling argument to support the rise of long-term brand experiences: sustainability. "Budgets may be a key factor, but consumers want to see their favourite brands behaving better," he says. "Being green is no longer a brand luxury, it’s a mandate. And one-off executions are hard to justify in terms of their environmental impact."
Avery adds: "Across the board, we should be looking at ways to give infrastructure, and our ideas and creativity, a longer shelf-life."
Does this shift signal the end of the pop-up? Hyslop says: "Pop-ups are expensive, plus short-term live activity puts so much pressure on the brand. If on day one it isn’t quite right, you only have a day left to rectify it. Long-term residencies allow you to evolve the event."
Another brand familiar with evolving and extending live campaigns is Cadbury. The Mondelez confectionery brand delighted its fondant-loving public in 2017 with a mobile "Hunter’s Lodge" touring the country as part of its "Creme Egg Hunting Season" integrated campaign.
When the brand unveiled this year’s immersive "Creme Egg Camp" at the cavernous venue Last Days of Shoreditch, it signalled a confidence in consumer demand for experiences and a desire for the brand to grow both its footfall and dwell time.
Aislinn Campbell, brand manager for Creme Egg at Mondelez, wanted to deliver a fully immersive camp that would bring "hunting season" to life on a larger scale and for a longer period. "We know that our Creme Egg fans are super-loyal and they love taking part in these really immersive experiences, so it’s important that we create these pop-up events for people to experience," she says.
Tickets please
This foray into the world of ticketed brand experiences follows a trend that has risen so dramatically that agencies with a long history of experiential work are having to adjust their model to meet demand. ID Experiential, for example, marked its 25th anniversary with a rebrand to focus on helping brands create experiences with a transactional element.
Managing director Paul Ephremsen says: "We made an active shift, as we see the future as experiences with a more transactional element, where brands are either selling products or encouraging consumers to buy an experience. Brands still get engagement, awareness, brand love – just with added revenue, making it a total no-brainer."
Furthermore, he argues, the internal pressure that brands face to justify spend is alleviated by the revenue return, while the creators of tactical experiential campaigns who have faced challenges in terms of proving measurable ROI in the past can now boast a more tangible result.
But the challenge to justify spend isn’t always about making an experience cost-neutral. Sometimes it is more important to have assurances on footfall and engagement, according to Hyslop.
"Monetising the experience ensures a commitment from the consumer to show up. The challenge is to make sure you get the right price point – not too cheap, nor too expensive," he says.
"This isn’t Legoland or Disney, but it allows us to get commitment from consumers and in turn to elongate the experience. It also means we’re competing with restaurants and entertainment – so we need to up our game."
Take five: the next big things in branded experiences
Innovators are pushing the boundaries by embracing multi-sensory approaches, showcasing their talents in spectacular stories and staying culturally relevant. We pinpoint the five key trends set to shape the experiential landscape.
1. Multi-sensory
Playing on taste, smell and touch will be the best way to get consumers immersed in branded experiences, according to research by HeyHuman. Managing partner Liz Richardson says a sensory approach can help build "deeper relationships" and create "a connection that goes beyond the surface".
2. Technology
The thorny issue of measurement continues to plague the industry as chief marketing officers seek a comparable metric for experiential, digital and media impact. XYZ is among the agencies investing in technology as a measurement tool. Its founder, Will Mould, explains: "We are very focused on measurement and have invested in technology such as sensors to help track and measure the ROI at our events."
However, he is cautious about the use of some tech as part of the experience itself. "Brands are so seduced by tech but you need to have a return on investment – tech with experiences has to add value," he says. "Do you really need a virtual-reality experience if you sell mattresses or pensions? Sometimes the human touch is much better."
3. Ticketed experiences
Free activations are now few and far between, especially if a brand wants to offer a week of full-on activity. Marketers and agencies have realised that they’re able to create more engaging experiences by charging guests a small fee. And simply adding a ticketed option to an event provides the reassurance that people will turn up.
4. Cultural relevance
"There’s mounting pressure for brands to create experiential campaigns that are culturally relevant and tackle issues that really matter to the public," HeyHuman’s Richardson says. "To do this, it’s essential they resonate on an emotional level and deliver a current message."
John Burke, chief marketing officer of Bacardi Global Brands, adds that this comes down to choosing who to work with for campaigns. "The partners you choose say as much about you as what you produce – there is a lot to be said for hanging out with the right people," he explains. "In the end, the best experiences create powerful advocacy for our brands."
5. Spectacular stories that showcase your talents
Somni, a theatrical experience based on sleep and dreams, captured the attention of the consumer media when it launched in March. Andrew McGuinness, co-founder of ad agency BMB, Connie Harrison, formerly of Punchdrunk, and Jon Scott, formerly of concierge company Quintessentially, created the 45-minute experience, which occupied a space of 17,000 square feet and fused theatre with augmented and virtual reality.
Even though it is not a new format – Pd3’s Grimm Tales experience ran in 2015 to critical and client acclaim – agencies are considering creating experiences that show off their skills to prospective clients, particularly as the market becomes increasingly competitive. "This is something we would invest in but you would need to be full-time on it," says Mould.
This report was produced by
Campaign