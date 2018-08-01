Experiences report 2018

Agency profiles - Adland networks

Interpublic Group’s Jack Morton Worldwide and Omnicom-owned TRO continue to dominate the brand-experience landscape. With both agencies specialising in large-scale productions, their high turnover figures are no surprise.

However, their achievements are no mean feat, especially given the oversaturated market. The two powerhouses continue to deliver new and fun ideas, upping the ante each time – and no doubt encouraged by a sense of friendly rivalry.

Jack Morton’s work for Honda at the Goodwood Festival of Speed continues to impress as the team devises innovative experiences each year. The agency’s Kodak Quarter at the Drupa trade fair was named best B2B brand experience at the 2017 Event Awards and this year Jack Morton has been shortlisted for the Agency of the Year gong.