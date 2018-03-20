Exterion Media hires Nigel Clarkson as chief revenue officer

Clarkson (left) and Marsh

He starts his new role at Exterion Media on 16 April and will report directly to UK managing director, Dave King.

At the out-of-home media company, Clarkson will be leading all commercial and marketing elements of the business to drive development and transformational growth. He will head Exterion's newly-created commercial board which brings together all the commercial functions of the business.

Clarkson departed Oath last December after an internal investigation found that he had "breached" Oath's standards of "business conduct and Oath values".

Prior to Oath, Clarkson has held senior leadership roles at both Clear Channel and Primesight, and was commercial director and then managing driector at Weve.

His appointment follows that of Andrea Marsh, Exterion Media’s new digital transformation director, who joined the business in January.

Marsh has led digital transformation at Emap, Bauer Media and Factory Media. More recently she has consulted on digital growth initiatives, including Time Inc. At Exterion, she is responsible for transforming and growing the business’s digital capabilities.

"Nigel is passionate about out-of-home, and brings extensive senior-level experience across mobile, digital and out-of-home, which will help shape the future commercial growth of the business," King said. "He deeply understands the unique partnership role that we can play alongside both traditional and digital media channels, and how we can capitalise on opportunities in digital, data-driven audience insight and creativity."

Marsh brings with her more than 20-years of digital experience and is already a key member of Exterion's senior team, King continued, "She is commercially focused and understands what is needed to deliver on our ambitions to grow the OOH market through our full-motion digital estate."

These appointments come as Exterion launches a £90m digital OOH expansion.

Exterion has also recently appointed a new chief executive officer with Leon Taviansky taking the reins from Shaun Gregory in early February.