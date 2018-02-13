Extraordinary female talent shortlisted for Women of Tomorrow awards

Selected from almost 200 entries, this year’s shortlist work across a variety of industry disciplines including creative, innovation, media planning, new business and strategy.

The biennial Women of Tomorrow Awards aim to redress the under-representation of women in positions of leadership.

As well as being passionate champions of furthering female talent within the industry, a number of the women shortlisted are also involved in commercial and charity enterprises outside of their working life.

The winners will be chosen by a panel of 12 industry luminaries and announced at an awards ceremony in London on International Women’s Day on 8 March.

Liz Nottingham, executive HR director at R/GA and a shortlisting judge for this year's awards, said: "There is an extraordinary level of female talent in our industry and it is great to be able to celebrate so many incredible women.

"The judges were all overwhelmed with the number and quality of entries for the awards, and narrowing this down to a shortlist was a very difficult challenge. Congratulations and good luck to everyone who has made the shortlist."

2018 Women of Tomorrow Awards Shortlist:

Cat Agostinho, founder and director, Agostinho Consulting;

Gemma Batterby, new business director, Geometry Global;

Caroline Benson, co-founder and director, Cuttsy & Cuttsy;

Abby Blackmore, head of operations, Impero Design;

Kate Bruges, UK and Europe director of learning and development, J Walter Thompson;

Alice Burton, creative, The & Partnership London;

Tainah De Pauli, client business director, Manning Gottlieb OMD;

Charlotte Frost, director, Grow@Mindshare;

Nathalie Gordon, senior creative, Above & Beyond;

Thea Hamrén, creative director, Mr President;

Pardeep Heer, business director, MediaCom;

Vicky Janaway, group account director, WCRS;

Sarah Levitt, associate creative director, Now;

Nicole Lonsdale, UK head of activation and client services, Kinetic Worldwide;

Nadja Lossgott, creative partner, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO;

Keli Mitchell, deputy managing director, Frame;

Lauren Morris, design director, Iris Worldwide;

Abi Morrish, head of digital engagement, Wavemaker;

Melissa Mould, managing partner, Wavemaker;

Kate Muir, head of new business UK & Europe, J Walter Thompson;

Ciara O’Meara, associate creative director, Joint London;

Kim Palmer, strategy director, Wunderman UK;

Rachel Pashley, head of Female Tribes Consulting, J Walter Thompson

Sabrina Rodriguez, global gead of social and content, Dentsu Aegis Network;

Sarah Salter, innovations director, Wavemaker;

Charlotte Steel, managing partner, Havas Media;

Jane Stephenson, former head of account management, Creature London;

Jane Strachan, managing partner, Punk Creative;

Laura Vipond, new business director, Karmarama;

Marianne Waite, senior consultant at Interbrand and founder of Think Designable;

Natasha Walker, founder, The Mix;

Jo Wallace, creative director, J Walter Thompson / Good Girls Eat Dinner;

Amelia Wood, senior strategist, Now.

The 2018 Women of Tomorrow Awards, sponsored by DNA Recruit, celebrates extraordinary women in mid-senior level roles who consistently demonstrate leadership potential and go beyond their role.

2018 Women of Tomorrow judges, who will decide on the awards:

Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief, Campaign (co-chair);

Sarah Golding, IPA president and chief executive/partner, The & Partnership London (co-chair);

Sarah Jenkins, chief marketing officer, Grey London (co-chair);

Jess Burley, global chief cxecutive, M/SIX;

Julian Douglas, cice chairman, VCCP;

Kathryn Jacob, chief executive, Pearl & Dean;

Laura Jordan Bambach, chief creative officer, Mr President;

Tom Knox, executive partner, MullenLowe London;

Simon Peck, group managing director, Engine;

Melissa Robertson, founder and chief executive, Now;

Nipa Shah, global brand director, Unilever;

Kate Stanners, chairwoman and global chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi.

For more information on the shortlist and to book tickets to the awards ceremony, visit ipa.co.uk/women.