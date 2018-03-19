F1 appoints OgilvyOne to handle CRM

Formula 1: launched first global brand campaign last week

The agency will work on developing the brand’s customer engagement programmes and encourage consumers to sign up to F1 TV, the brand’s new OTT product.

F1 launched its first ever global campaign created by Wieden & Kennedy London ahead of the new season last week.

The company is going through a major rebrand as it aims to turn the heritage brand into one for the 21st century. In January F1 appointed Wavemaker and Brainlabs to handle its global media business.

Ellie Norman, director of marketing and communications at F1, said: "It’s an exciting time for F1 as we look to place fans at the heart of our marketing and communications strategy more so than ever before.

"Ogilvy showcased throughout the pitch process what it means to have fans truly at the heart of the sport, across all touchpoints."