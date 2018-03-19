Gurjit Degun
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

F1 appoints OgilvyOne to handle CRM

Formula One has picked OgilvyOne as its first customer marketing agency as part of its strategy to reach a wider audience.

Formula 1: launched first global brand campaign last week
Formula 1: launched first global brand campaign last week

The agency will work on developing the brand’s customer engagement programmes and encourage consumers to sign up to F1 TV, the brand’s new OTT product.

F1 launched its first ever global campaign created by Wieden & Kennedy London ahead of the new season last week.

The company is going through a major rebrand as it aims to turn the heritage brand into one for the 21st century. In January F1 appointed Wavemaker and Brainlabs to handle its global media business.

Ellie Norman, director of marketing and communications at F1, said: "It’s an exciting time for F1 as we look to place fans at the heart of our marketing and communications strategy more so than ever before.

"Ogilvy showcased throughout the pitch process what it means to have fans truly at the heart of the sport, across all touchpoints."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?