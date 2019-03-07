F1 taps The Chemical Brothers to create the fastest remix of all time

Formula 1 and The Chemical Brothers have collaborated to create the fastest remix of all time, ahead of the launch of the 2019 racing season.

Created by Wieden & Kennedy London, the partnership tasked The Chemical Brothers with transforming one of their new tracks into the sound of an F1 car roaring past at high speed. The electronic music duo, known for using machines and technology in their live performances, repurposed the song We’ve Got To Try from their forthcoming new album No Geography.

The track was broken down, re-engineered and accelerated to 15,000 beats per minute to mirror the 15,000 revs per minute that F1 cars are capable of reaching. The result, "WGTT15000BPM F1 NEEEUM MIX", is three seconds long and is the new global sonic identity for F1.

The remix is accompanied by a music video for We’ve Got to Try, which will be released on Friday and serves as the soundtrack for the F1 2019 season. The film shows a heroic canine, "Girl the Dog", in an F1 car, on a mission to achieve the impossible and commandeer a rocket into space.

The campaign was created by Tom Reas, Liam Riddler and Chris Gray, and the music video was directed by Ninian Doff through Pulse Films. Globe, Universal Music UK’s creative agency, worked with W&K London on the project.

Ellie Norman, director of marketing and communications for F1, said: "As pioneering sound engineers, with music to match the speed and intensity of F1, there’s nobody better for us to partner with than The Chemical Brothers."

Dan Norris and Ray Shaughnessy, creative directors at W&K London, added: "With F1's big ambition to bring more people into the sport, we used 2019's season of the 1,000th race to bring both the history and future of F1 to life. Partnering with The Chemical Brothers and launching with the world's fastest remix brings F1's killer combo of human endeavour and precision engineering to life. For the whole team to nerd-out so hard on this project has been a joy."

The Chemical Brothers are fans of the sport and have previously performed at multiple F1 events. Tom Rowlands, one half of the duo, said: "The engineering challenge of creating the fastest remix intrigued us as F1 fans and music producers. It’s exciting to hear our music in the context of F1. The speed and intensity of F1 is a nice reflection of our music and live shows."