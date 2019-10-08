FA hires Kathryn Swarbrick as commercial and marketing chief

The Football Association has appointed Kathryn Swarbrick as commercial and marketing director, reporting to chief exeutive Mark Bullingham.

Swarbrick was previously vice-president of marketing across western Europe and South Africa for PepsiCo and has worked in brand and marketing roles at companies including Heineken and Diageo.

She will be responsible for the commercial and marketing strategy across the entire FA portfolio.

This includes the 29 England teams, Wembley Stadium connected by EE, the Emirates FA Cup, the Barclays Women’s Super League and the Women’s FA Cup. Her remit will cover broadcast, sponsorship, events, licensing, merchandising, hospitality and all digital content and social channels, among various other elements.

Bullingham, who was commercial director before his promotion to chief executive on 1 August, said: "Kathryn’s track record is world-class and she has achieved fantastic results wherever she has worked previously, and we established a good working relationship when she was responsible for PepsiCo’s Uefa Champions League partnership.



"I’m extremely proud of the work that our commercial and marketing team has done in recent years and our challenge is to now build on that to take it to an even higher level, engaging more consumers and fans directly, which Kathryn will help us to do."

Swarbrick added: "I am looking forward to building on the momentum that The FA has created in [developing the game from the grassroots upwards] in recent years and will hopefully bring a different perspective on ways to further develop the FA brands, delivering world-class content and experiences for fans."