FA signs up Head & Shoulders as its first official haircare partner

Head & Shoulders is the FA's new haircare partner

The two-year deal covers both the women's and men's teams as they gear up for the 2019 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2020 tournaments respectively.



Players from both squads will feature in a range of short and long form content to promote Head & Shoulders' male, female, and unisex products.



The partnership will also include branding around the perimeter of the pitch at all home games, while there will also be Head & Shoulders branding at the national football centre at St George's Park.



FA commercial and marketing director Mark Bullingham said: "As a not-for-profit organisation, the support of commercial partners is vital in allowing The FA to continue to invest millions into the game."



The FA partnership builds on Head & Shoulders' football-focused marketing strategy.



It ran a series of adverts featuring former England goalkeeper Joe Hart after signing him up to a deal that was reportedly worth £100,000 a year.



The advertising campaigns made Hart a target for chants by opposition fans including "no, no, no, no dandruff" to the tune of 90s dance track No Limit by 2 Unlimited.



Ladbrokes also got in on the action with an advert starring Chris Kamara that parodied football-themed shampoo adverts.



Head & Shoulders has since dropped Hart from its advertising and is currently running a campaign that stars PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.



Celine Hernandez, head of haircare brands at P&G UK & Ireland, said the deal with the FA comes at "an exciting time for English football".



She added: "We are looking forward to supporting both sets of players as they continue to inspire future generations of male and female footballers and build on their recent successes."



