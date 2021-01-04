Staff
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Facebook ad integrity chief Rob Leathern exits

Product management lead had been overseeing enforcement of advertising and business policies for nearly four years.

Leathern: left at end of 2020
Leathern: left at end of 2020

Rob Leathern, who led Facebook's business integrity division, including the enforcement of political advertising policies and its handling of misinformation, has departed the tech giant.

Leathern, whose job title was director of product management, left the company on 30 December, according to his Twitter posts. The news was first reported by Reuters.

He said on Twitter that he had made "the difficult decision to leave Facebook" to take up a new role in the tech/data/privacy space.

"I will share more about where I’m going in the next week or two," Leathern tweeted on 2 January.

Leathern had overseen the business integrity product team for nearly four years. The team is responsible for enforcing ads and business policies across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other Facebook products. In the past year, that has included navigating the tricky terrains of political advertising and Covid-19 misinformation.

He has been the spokesperson for Facebook on these topics several times, including on Facebook's decision to extend its November ban on political advertising coinciding with the US presidential election. Facebook lifted the temporary post-election ban on political ads in Georgia ahead of the 5 January run-off that will determine which party controls the US Senate.

Leathern said working on business, ad integrity and trust at Facebook has been "difficult and demanding work at times", but added that "the passionate and dedicated crew I worked with have accomplished a great deal in these last few years".

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Where do you turn to find new stuff?

Where do you turn to find new stuff?

December 23, 2020
We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

Promoted

December 22, 2020
Celebrating individuality and nurturing friendships: the Snapchat Generation

Celebrating individuality and nurturing friendships: the Snapchat Generation

Promoted

December 16, 2020
What is the future of publisher monetisation?

What is the future of publisher monetisation?

Promoted

December 16, 2020