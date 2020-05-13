Jessica Goodfellow
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Facebook agrees to $52m settlement for content moderators

First-of-its-kind settlement acknowledges mental-health toll of reviewing content on social platforms.

Content moderation: Facebook will pay at least $1,000 to every US-based content moderator who worked for platform from 2015 to now
Content moderation: Facebook will pay at least $1,000 to every US-based content moderator who worked for platform from 2015 to now

Online content moderators who have suffered the psychological side-effects of reviewing disturbing content on a regular basis are to be compensated by Facebook, which has agreed to pay out $52m in a landmark settlement.

The settlement is the result of a 2018 lawsuit taken out by former Facebook moderator Selena Scola and two other moderators, who alleged that Facebook failed to provide a safe workplace or compensate them for the psychological harm that they endured from reviewing disturbing content on the platform.

Scola alleged that she developed post-traumatic stress disorder from the job, which required her to review content including rape, murder and animal cruelty.

Facebook, which did not admit or deny harm caused to these workers, has agreed to pay at least $1,000 to every US-based content moderator who worked for the platform from 2015 to now, according to the preliminary settlement filed in the superior court of California for the County of San Mateo.

A total of more than 10,000 people will be compensated. In addition, any employee who has a diagnosis of PTSD from work is eligible to receive up to $50,000 in damages.

It is the first settlement that involves a social media company compensating staff for work-related trauma.

The settlement was first reported by The Verge, which published an investigation into working conditions at US content moderation business Cognizant in 2019. The company, which moderated content on Facebook, has since shut down.

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Cadbury's are helping to combat loneliness during lockdown

How Cadbury's are helping to combat loneliness during lockdown

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
MEDIA
The top 5 TV ads helping us discover what's possible

The top 5 TV ads helping us discover what's possible

Promoted

May 07, 2020
Kurious About Social Media

Kurious About Social Media

Promoted

April 20, 2020
Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Promoted

April 20, 2020