Gurjit Degun
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Facebook CCO D'Arcy adds global business marketing to his remit

Mark D'Arcy, vice president and chief creative officer of Facebook Creative Shop, has taken on an expanded role as VP of global business marketing.

Mark D'Arcy: new role
Mark D'Arcy: new role

D’Arcy has led Facebook’s in-house creative agency for seven years, and will now take on responsibility for all marketing functions for the global business marketing division at the social media company. This includes four regional and six centralised functions.

He will co-lead the Creative Shop team with Carolyn Everson, and report to David Fischer, VP of business and marketing partnerships at Facebook.

D'Arcy replaces Sarah Personette who left last year to join Refinery29.

Fischer said: "We’re delighted to welcome Mark to this new role. I’ve had the pleasure of watching him transform Facebook’s role in the creative community over the last seven years. He’s a proven leader and talented storyteller who will bring a vital perspective to our business marketing programs."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Got an idea for digital outdoor? Here's what to aim for

Promoted

July 23, 2018

Got an idea for digital outdoor? Here's what to aim for

MEDIA
Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

Promoted

July 23, 2018

Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

BRANDS
JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

Promoted

July 23, 2018

JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

MEDIA
How to measure what matters: WATCH

Promoted

July 23, 2018

How to measure what matters: WATCH