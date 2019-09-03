Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Facebook considers hiding 'likes' in similar move to Instagram

Social media giant has begun tests on hiding count in Android app.

Facebook: 'likes' might be disappearing
Facebook: 'likes' might be disappearing

Facebook is considering removing publicly viewable "likes" for users’ posts, just as it has begun doing on Instagram recently.

The social media giant confirmed to TechCrunch that it is considering a test of "like" counts removal, but did not give a reason for the move.

Jane Manchun Wong, the reverse engineering expert, first spotted that Facebook has recently begun tests on hiding the "like/reaction" count feature in its Android app.

On her website, Wong said: "Currently, with this unreleased feature, the like/reaction count is hidden from anyone other than the creator of the post, just like how it works on Instagram. The list of people who liked/reacted will still be accessible, but the amount will be hidden."

In July, Facebook-owned Instagram announced that it was testing hiding "likes" in several markets, including Australia and Ireland, because it wants to "remove the pressure" on social media users to produce popular content.

Removing "likes" has divided industry opinion over how it will affect the growing market for influencers, for whom Instagram is a key platform. While some influencer marketing specialists describe "likes" as "vanity metrics", the change could also incentivise brands to put more paid media behind sponsored posts.

Marketers shopping for influencers, meanwhile, will still be able to see an Instagram creator’s follower count, but this is a poor sign of how much people engage with their content. The sheer volume of celebrities and reality TV stars being followed by fake accounts has also been well-documented.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
"Having no left forearm was pretty damn cool"

"Having no left forearm was pretty damn cool"

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

Promoted

August 29, 2019
How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019