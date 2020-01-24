Staff
Facebook dominates 2019 global app downloads chart

But TikTok has once again stopped Facebook from claiming all top four spots, with Instagram in fifth place.

Apps: top three apps are very different in downloads and consumer spend charts
App Annie has revealed the most popular and profitable apps and games of 2019 and Facebook's family of apps remain top of the list.

Within the top 10 apps by downloads list, Facebook Messenger, the main Facebook app and Whatsapp continue to hold the top three slots. Yet TikTok, which has seen a dramatic climb in users worldwide (210% year over year in 2019), was once again the fourth most popular app last year, ahead of Instagram.

Likee, a Chinese short-video creation and sharing app, was the sole new entrant in 2019. 

When the top 10 most-downloaded list includes games as well as apps, Netflix and Spotify are replaced by Singapore's Free Fire and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds from China's Tencent respectively. 

Within the top apps by consumer spend table, Tinder has pipped Netflix to the top spot. Globally, consumers spent more than $2.2bn in dating apps in 2019 – twice as much as in 2017.

Tinder dominates in global consumer spend over the past decade, seeing success from in-app subscriptions. The brand was also the second-highest non-gaming app for consumer spend over the past decade. 

Breakout apps are those with the largest absolute growth in downloads or consumer spend. Photo- and video-editing and sharing apps were strongly represented, accounting for four of the top 10 here.

Video-streaming apps dominated the consumer spend breakout apps chart, with YouTube, iQiyi, DAZN and Tencent Video all featuring in the top 10. Google's cloud storage subscription service, Google One, is the second breakout app by spend.

App Annie made these forecasts based on a panel of millions of users that it uses to create estimates for downloads. The consumer spend rankings are based on consumer spend that the iOS App Store and Google Play earned from paid downloads and in-app purchases. They do not include consumer spend earned from in-app advertising.

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific

