Facebook fined £500k over Cambridge Analytica data breach

Facebook has been fined £500,000 for "serious breaches of data protection law" following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal.

It is the maximum penalty that can be issued by the Information Commissioner’s Office, the UK data watchdog.

It follows an investigation between 2007 and 2014 that found Facebook processed the personal information of users unfairly by allowing app developers access to users' information without sufficient consent. App developers were able to access their information even if they had not downloaded the that particular app, but were simply "friends" with people who had.

The ICO also ruled that Facebook failed to keep the personal information of users secure because it did not undertake suitable checks on apps and developers using its platform.

The security failures meant that one developer, Aleksandr Kogan and his company GSR, were able to harvest Facebook user data of up to 87 million people without their knowledge.

This data was then shared with other orgnisations, including Cambridge Analytica’s parent company, SCL Group.

Elizabeth Denham, the information commissioner, said: "Facebook failed to sufficiently protect the privacy of its users before, during and after the unlawful processing of this data.

"A company of its size and expertise should have known better and it should have done better."

Cambridge Analytica’s then chief executive, Alexander Nix, wrote in Campaign in 2016 about how his company was heavily involved in political campaigning in the US presidential election.

Nix also claimed that Cambridge Analytica had teamed up with Leave.EU and helped to "supercharge" the Brexit campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

He denied this in a select committee hearing earlier this year after Cambridge Analytica’s data misuse was exposed in March by The Observer through the whistleblower Christopher Wylie. The company ceased trading in May following the scandal.

A Facebook spokeswoman said the company is currently reviewing the ICO's decision.

"While we respectfully disagree with some of their findings, we have said before that we should have done more to investigate claims about Cambridge Analytica and taken action in 2015," she said.

"We are grateful that the ICO has acknowledged our full co-operation throughout their investigation and have also confirmed they have found no evidence to suggest UK Facebook users' data was in fact shared with Cambridge Analytica."