Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Facebook fined £500k over Cambridge Analytica data breach

The sum is the maximum penalty that can be issued by the ICO.

Facebook fined £500k over Cambridge Analytica data breach

Facebook has been fined £500,000 for "serious breaches of data protection law" following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal.

It is the maximum penalty that can be issued by the Information Commissioner’s Office, the UK data watchdog. 

It follows an investigation between 2007 and 2014 that found Facebook processed the personal information of users unfairly by allowing app developers access to users' information without sufficient consent. App developers were able to access their information even if they had not downloaded the that particular app, but were simply "friends" with people who had. 

The ICO also ruled that Facebook failed to keep the personal information of users secure because it did not undertake suitable checks on apps and developers using its platform.

The security failures meant that one developer, Aleksandr Kogan and his company GSR, were able to harvest Facebook user data of up to 87 million people without their knowledge. 

This data was then shared with other orgnisations, including Cambridge Analytica’s parent company, SCL Group.

Elizabeth Denham, the information commissioner, said: "Facebook failed to sufficiently protect the privacy of its users before, during and after the unlawful processing of this data.

"A company of its size and expertise should have known better and it should have done better."

Cambridge Analytica’s then chief executive, Alexander Nix, wrote in Campaign in 2016 about how his company was heavily involved in political campaigning in the US presidential election.

Nix also claimed that Cambridge Analytica had teamed up with Leave.EU and helped to "supercharge" the Brexit campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

He denied this in a select committee hearing earlier this year after Cambridge Analytica’s data misuse was exposed in March by The Observer through the whistleblower Christopher Wylie. The company ceased trading in May following the scandal.

A Facebook spokeswoman said the company is currently reviewing the ICO's decision.

"While we respectfully disagree with some of their findings, we have said before that we should have done more to investigate claims about Cambridge Analytica and taken action in 2015," she said.

"We are grateful that the ICO has acknowledged our full co-operation throughout their investigation and have also confirmed they have found no evidence to suggest UK Facebook users' data was in fact shared with Cambridge Analytica."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

October 22, 2018

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

MEDIA
Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?