Facebook fund £250k industry hack to celebrate Campaign's 50th

"UK creativity is the best in the world. My colleagues all around the world tell me that. And there’s no doubt that technology is enabling people to be more creative. We spend all of our time building great products but without great creative minds coming up with ideas that spark an emotional response, there’s no point."



Steve Hatch is Facebook’s VP of Northern Europe and he was speaking at the launch of Hack for Good 50 in London – a special initiative between Campaign and Facebook to support worthwhile causes through brilliant advertising.



The initiative – hosted in celebration of Campaign’s 50th anniversary – brings five top creative agencies together to create five charity campaigns to run throughout the first half of the year. Facebook is crediting each campaign with £50,000 in ad spend, totalling £250,000.



Campaign’s editor-in-chief Claire Beale joined Hatch on stage alongside creatives and strategists from Facebook. Participating agencies AMV BBDO, Ogilvy, adam&eveDDB, McCann and Leo Burnett saw examples of great charitable work to inspire them, and were paired with teams within Facebook to help them craft their campaigns.



"When I am surrounded by people who are full of creative ideas and really want to use their brilliant creative skills to do some good in the world, I feel rejuvenated and the industry is better for it – so thank you to Facebook for being a brilliant partner, it’s fabulous to be here and feel the Facebook vibe," said Beale.



Campaign will cover the ideas, process, work and results produced by the agencies and their chosen charities in the coming months.

Creating for a good cause? Ask these three questions

Facebook’s creative strategist Jane Kinnaird and creative agency partner Sammy King shared tips to make an impact:



1. How do you want people to feel? Think about how you can make an impact through your message and tone.

2. What are people going to see? You need to build for mobile and the way people use our platforms, from showcasing your brand early on to framing the creative for the device and designing for sound-off, but delighting with sound on. We encourage everyone to embrace a test and learn mentality as you work to inspire, celebrate, empower and entertain your community.

3. Finally, what do you want people to do? Knowing the action you aim to inspire will shape the creative – is your objective about providing a utility or function, raising awareness or donations?

Here are three creative examples to inspire you:

"The People’s Seat" brings the U.N. and public together to tackle climate change – through mass social media reach

The UN teamed up with WPP agencies including Grey London, plus Facebook, to create a new way for people to be represented at the crucial climate summit COP24 in Poland. The People’s Seat gave citizens a place at the table as leaders negotiated collective climate action. It was launched by Sir David Attenborough with a speech at the UN, featuring voices from around the world who shared their thoughts, experiences and opinions using the hashtag #TakeYourSeat.

Help Refugees raises millions for refugees – here's how they leveraged Facebook

Help Refugees is a four year old charity that started with a group of friends posting on Facebook asking for supplies for refugees living in the 'Jungle' of Calais. Its first fundraising effort had a goal of £1,000, but the charity raised £56,000 in just one day. Since then, Help Refugees has raised £16m, largely through crowdfunding on Facebook and Instagram, helping refugees in over 12 European countries. Its "Choose Love" t-shirts and merchandise also help fund food, shelter, healthcare and education.

BelongTo bot helps parents of LGBTI+ children in Ireland – through Messenger

This campaign aimed to increase awareness of BelongTo, a charity that supports young LGBTI+ people and their families. It can be a lonely and scary process for parents as well as children. As parents, you are expected to have the answers and know how to react. Messenger provided a safe, confidential, anonymous space where parents could clarify doubts they may have, find out how to support their child, and connect with real support staff at the organisation.