Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Facebook generates 335,000 voter registrations, Electoral Commission says

Snapchat is also running activity.

Facebook: accounts for 22% of registrations during 22-26 November
Facebook: accounts for 22% of registrations during 22-26 November

Facebook has helped generate more than 335,000 voter registrations ahead of the general election on 12 December, while Snapchat has also contributed, driving more than 63,000 registrations.

According to Electoral Commission data, Facebook helped drive 22% of the 1.6 million voter registations that were made between 22 and 26 November (the last five days before registrations closed), with an emphasis on attracting the under-25s.

It makes a refreshing change for the social media platform to have a positive story around politics, given the recent debacle over its refusal to ban political ads that carry lies and its involvement in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Meanwhile, Snapchat collaborated with the Electoral Commission and over a fortnight sent messages to all UK users reminding them to register, check or update their voter registration. It resulted in more than 63,000 registrations.

Snapchat is planning more activity during Thursday’s vote. It will include a "face lens" saying "I voted" (see below), accompanied by a countdown clock that will enable users to remind their friends to hit the polling booth.

Craig Westwood, the Electoral Commission’s director of communications, policy and research, added: "We worked with Facebook ahead of the registration deadline to encourage people to register to vote. This has been hugely successful and we welcome their action.

"It's great to see the impact the voter registration reminder has had. It is particularly significant to see the number of applications from people under the age of 25, one of the demographics least likely to be correctly registered."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Promoted

December 04, 2019
10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

Promoted

December 04, 2019
Exploring Twitter: how we uncovered its thriving communities

Exploring Twitter: how we uncovered its thriving communities

Promoted

December 03, 2019