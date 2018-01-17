Babar Khan Javed
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Facebook goes after Amazon's Twitch in surging esports market

Operating since 2011, Twitch is Amazon's live streaming subsidiary and the lifeforce that allows esports athletes to monetise content. Facebook wants in.

Facebook goes after Amazon's Twitch in surging esports market

Facebook is going after a slice of Amazon's business again.

The global networking giant has launched the Gaming Creator Pilot Program, with a value proposition that competes with Twitch, the live video-streaming subsidiary of Amazon that helps musicians and esports athletes monetize their content.

Leo Olebe, the global director of games partnerships at Facebook, said the initiative would help esports live-streaming content creators accept donations from their large following.

In return, Facebook expects the creators to cede control of their live-streaming gaming communities, from the software powering the event to community monetisation.

It is unclear whether Facebook will expect the esport creators to exclusively stream their content on Facebook Live or whether streaming on Twitch and other platforms will remain permissible to be eligible.

With this announcement, Facebook believes it has democratised the barrier to entry towards creating a live video, something that even Twitch has delivered on since 2011.

"Creators that live stream, esports or not, should be cautioned to invest in owned platforms as well," Wyze Siddiqui of MWM Studioz said in a caution against creators against placing all their bets in one basket. "Given Facebook's track record, it would be both unwise to migrate a fanbase onto a new platform for the short-term promise of higher returns.

This could mean, Siddiqui went on, that after achieving scale, Facebook might start charging content creators a slice of their donations or shut them off from the following they have developed, similar to what Facebook did with brand pages with the algorithm tweak that hurt organic reach.

Ultimately, large advertisers and agencies that partner with Facebook will eventually have access to a varying range of live-streaming influencers that adhere to the brand safety guidelines of the platform.

A version of this article was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific

Topics

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

How to market yourself through your event CV

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago

How to market yourself through your event CV

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018