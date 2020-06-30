Omar Oakes
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Facebook launches campaign to help people spot fake news

Ads will roll out across platform next month.

Facebook: ads contain questions for users to ask themselves
Facebook: ads contain questions for users to ask themselves

Facebook has today launched a campaign to help people spot false news online, developed in consultation with UK charity Full Fact.

The social media giant has seen a series of major advertisers announce that they would boycott Facebook next month in an attempt to push for more action over tackling hateful content and misinformation online. 

Rolling out across Facebook next month, the ads will prompt people to ask three key questions about what they see online: where’s it from? What’s missing? How did you feel? 

They will run across the UK, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Turkey. Users can report false news they spot on the platform by clicking on the "Find support or report post" link.

The work will run for four weeks to "reach a broad spectrum of the population in each country", Facebook said. 

Steve Hatch, Facebook's vice-president for northern Europe, said: "With so many ways to consume the news, it can be difficult to make informed choices about what to read, trust and share.

"This campaign is about asking people three simple questions to help them challenge the information they are reading so they can be more informed.

"Media literacy is a crucial part of stopping the spread of false news and we are proud to be working with Full Fact and The Diana Award to help tackle this issue."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BBC's Dracula: gloriously relevant, bloody brilliant

BBC's Dracula: gloriously relevant, bloody brilliant

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago
How to create meaningful and long-lasting connections on social media

How to create meaningful and long-lasting connections on social media

Promoted

June 26, 2020
How in-store media can help you to engage shoppers in the current environment

How in-store media can help you to engage shoppers in the current environment

Promoted

June 25, 2020
How to connect with TikTok's global audience

How to connect with TikTok's global audience

Promoted

June 25, 2020