Facebook launches campaign to help people spot fake news

Facebook has today launched a campaign to help people spot false news online, developed in consultation with UK charity Full Fact.

The social media giant has seen a series of major advertisers announce that they would boycott Facebook next month in an attempt to push for more action over tackling hateful content and misinformation online.

Rolling out across Facebook next month, the ads will prompt people to ask three key questions about what they see online: where’s it from? What’s missing? How did you feel?

They will run across the UK, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Turkey. Users can report false news they spot on the platform by clicking on the "Find support or report post" link.

The work will run for four weeks to "reach a broad spectrum of the population in each country", Facebook said.

Steve Hatch, Facebook's vice-president for northern Europe, said: "With so many ways to consume the news, it can be difficult to make informed choices about what to read, trust and share.

"This campaign is about asking people three simple questions to help them challenge the information they are reading so they can be more informed.

"Media literacy is a crucial part of stopping the spread of false news and we are proud to be working with Full Fact and The Diana Award to help tackle this issue."