Omar Oakes
Added 44 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Facebook launches video chat devices for the home

Facebook is launching video-calling devices for the home in its latest attempt to diversify beyond traditional social media.

Facebook launches video chat devices for the home

The Portal devices, which use Facebook’s chat platform Messenger to make and receive calls, also feature Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant. 

They will go on sale in the US in November, at a price point of $199 (£152) for a small version and $349 for a large version. It intends to roll them out elsewhere but is yet so say when. 

Portals automatically zoom in on users and follow them as they move and can hand off calls to and from smartphones and tablet, Facebook’s promotional material says. 

The product launch comes within two weeks of a Facebook security breach in which 50 million users’ details were exposed. 

Andrew Bosworth, vice-president of augmented reality and virtual reality at Facebook, acknowledged in a BBC interview that consumers might have "pause" when considering introducing a camera and microphone into their home. 

He insisted that Facebook had started on a "privacy-first plan" when starting to develop Portal two years ago.

Portal is an attempt by Facebook, whose revenue comes almost entirely from social media advertising, to diversify into hardware. 

While there is no mention of ads or sponsored content within Portal, the presence of AR filters, for example, is a potential opportunity for brands to enter the home on a new medium.

In late September Facebook introduced advertising on its Stories platform, in the form of sponsored AR filters as well as branded content.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal

Promoted

October 04, 2018

4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal

MEDIA
How to make six seconds pay: the big impact of the small video

Promoted

October 04, 2018

How to make six seconds pay: the big impact of the small video

MEDIA
Hear judges' verdicts on Ocean's digital creative competition

Promoted

October 03, 2018

Hear judges' verdicts on Ocean's digital creative competition

How to make people pay attention to digital advertising

Promoted

October 03, 2018

How to make people pay attention to digital advertising