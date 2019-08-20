Omar Oakes
Added 36 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Facebook lets users clear advertising data held by third-party sites

A user can then either block the app or site from sharing data, or block all of the services in one go.

Facebook: move towards transparency over how it makes money from ads
Facebook: move towards transparency over how it makes money from ads

Facebook is allowing users to clear the data that third-party websites and apps share with Facebook in order to serve ads.

The tool, Off-Facebook Activity, allows Facebook users to bring up a list of everyone sending data to the social network giant, then tap on a specific app or website to learn what data is being shared.

A user can then either block the app or site from sharing data, or block all of the services in one go. 

However, Facebook is not deleting data that a third party might have collected about your online browsing behaviour. It is removing the link between that data and the user’s personal information on Facebook.

In practice, it will mean a user will be immediately logged out of any website or app which they used with a Facebook login.

It is the latest move from Facebook to become more transparent about how its collects and uses data in the way of last year’s Cambridge Analytica scandal. Last month the US Federal Trade Commission criticised the social media giant's "deceptive" privacy settings and for "unreasonable" conduct regarding its relationship with third-party app developers.

It follows founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg’s announcment last year that Facebook would create a "clear history" feature.

But Jasmine Enber, social media analyst at eMarketer, criticised Facebook’s decision to put the onus on consumers for monitoring their user privacy. 

She said: "It takes a proactive step for consumers to go into their Facebook settings and turn on the feature. As we’ve seen in the past, there is a disconnect between people who say they care about privacy and those who actually do something about it. If not enough people use the tool, it’s unlikely that it will have a material impact on Facebook’s bottom line." 

Off-Facebook Activity is rolling out first in Ireland, South Korea and Spain and will expand to more countries "in the coming months, Facebook added.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019