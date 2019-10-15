Sara Spary
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Facebook loses top 10 'most valuable brand' status as Apple retains pole position

Social media giant has fallen out of Interbrand's top 10 global brands.

Interbrand: Facebook joined ranking in 2012
Interbrand: Facebook joined ranking in 2012

Facebook has dropped out of the top 10 in Interbrand's most valuable global brands ranking for the first time since 2016.

The social media platform, which has been battling political pressure globally as a result of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, data breaches and the spread of fake news on the platform, now ranks at number 14 in the 2019 Best Global Brands.

Facebook first entered the report in 2012 at number 69 before shooting up to eigth place at its peak in 2017 and then sliding to ninth last year.

Apple, Google and Amazon retained their hold on the top three in the rankings, now in their 20th year. In 2000, when the list was first published, Coca-Cola, Microsoft and IBM held the top three spots.

The ranking works by establishing a brand value from analysing the financial performance of a company, the role the brand makes in purchase decisions and its competitive strength.

In 2019, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Samsung, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, McDonald's and Disney completed the top 10.

LinkedIn and Uber, meanwhile, entered the top 100 for the first time as Johnnie Walker, Sprite and Subaru slipped out of the table.

Biggest risers

Assessing the performance of the top 100 by sector, Interbrand said luxury, media, financial services, technology and sporting goods were the top five sectors by brand value growth in 2019 versus 2018.

Interbrand said the biggest brand risers this year were Mastercard (increasing its value by 25%), Salesforce (24%), Amazon (24%), Gucci (23%) and Starbucks (23%).

"Twenty years on from our first report, customers today are more informed, more connected and more demanding than ever before through a combination of wealth of choice, erosion of loyalty and shifting frames of reference wanting immediacy, abundance and intimacy – all at the same time," Charles Trevail, global chief executive of Interbrand, said.

"For decades, the entire discipline of brand-building was based on the concept of brand positioning, but in today’s accelerating markets, customer expectations outstrip static brand positions. Brands can no longer be considered separate to businesses and will be judged on what they do, not just what they say; and about trust, not just delivery.

"The age of brand positioning is over. In a world where customer expectations will continue to move faster than businesses, static brand positions and incremental change will just about keep brands in the game. But it will take brave – we would say ‘iconic' – moves to make brands leap ahead of customer expectations and ultimately deliver extraordinary business results."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

Promoted

Added 45 hours ago
Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Promoted

October 14, 2019
How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

Promoted

October 14, 2019
How are you using social?

How are you using social?

Promoted

October 14, 2019