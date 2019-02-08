Kim Benjamin
Added 17 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Facebook opens art gallery for dogs

Event was devised by Facebook Watch.

Facebook opens art gallery for dogs

Facebook has thrown open the doors to its "National 'paw-trait' gallery", a three-day exhibition in London designed for canines. 

The event aims to promote a newly launched series and competition on Facebook Watch, the social media network's video-on-demand service. The World's Most Amazing Dog series encourages dog owners to send in a video of their pet at its most entertaining, with the Facebook community tasked with voting for an overall winner. 

Portraits at the gallery are hung at both human and dog eye level and commemorate famous, inspirational and talented dogs from around the globe, including Laika, the first dog sent into space, Lassie and the Queen’s corgis. 

Visitors can also enjoy an interactive space, where they can capture videos of their dogs to submit as part of the competition. 

The exhibition is taking place from 7 to 9 February at Protein in Shoreditch, London. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now