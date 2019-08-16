Facebook opens privacy cafe pop-ups

Facebook is opening five cafes where it will offer digital privacy check-ups over a free coffee.

Visitors can take part in a privacy check-up where they can get assistance to check their settings on the social media platform. At the event guests can learn how to tailor their Facebook settings, select how much of their information is visible and select which apps and websites they have connected to its site.

The pop-ups will be located in London, Brighton, Manchester, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Steve Hatch, vice-president of Facebook northern Europe, said: "At our pop-up cafés you can get help and advice on how to change your privacy settings – and all in the time it takes to make a cup of coffee."

Hope and Glory is delivering the activation.

This is not the first time Facebook has created cafes focusing on its users' privacy. In May, Facebook had a pop-up cafe in Japan where it gave out pancakes after visitors took a quiz about Facebook and Instagram privacy and security settings.