Facebook Portal appoints AMV as UK creative agency

Brand has worked with TBWA\London in the past year.

Facebook Portal: TBWA\London created Mother's Day campaign
Facebook Reality Labs has appointed Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO as UK creative agency for Portal, Facebook's range of smart displays and video calling devices, following a competitive review run directly by Facebook.

Portal in the UK most recently worked with AMV's fellow Omnicom agency TBWA\London, which was awarded projects worth £13.5m last year as a result of the TBWA network's relationship with Facebook Reality Labs, which continues. A spokeswoman for TBWA\London said it had declined to take part in this pitch.

TBWA\London's work included "Rugby hold", released shortly before Mother's Day in February this year, and a Christmas campaign starring Ian Wright.

Aaron Hoffman, head of international marketing at Facebook Reality Labs, said: “The AMV BBDO team really impressed us with their strategic thinking and the pace at which they tuned into the opportunities ahead.”

The win is welcome news for AMV, which has endured a challenging year on the business front, losing a string of clients including BT, Walkers, Quaker and Virgin Atlantic, and recently parting ways with chief executive Sarah Douglas.

Despite this, the shop has continued to rack up a big haul of creative accolades, including global agency of the festival at Cannes Lions last month after bagging a huge five Grands Prix, four of which were for its Bodyform/Libresse campaign "#WombStories".

Saatchi & Saatchi's Sam Hawkey has been appointed as Douglas's replacement and is expected to take up the role in the autumn.

