Facebook Portal teams up with ITV for Grandparents' Day campaign

ITV's talent will show how Portal can bring grandparents and grandchildren together.

Facebook: found nearly two million UK grandparents see their grandchildren only once a year

Facebook Portal has unveiled a campaign aimed at highlighting the connection between grandparents and their grandchildren, ahead of Grandparents' Day on 3 October.

Grandparents' Day is celebrated in many countries, but is almost completely overlooked in the UK where, according to Facebook, nearly two million grandparents see their grandchildren only once year.

Today (1 October), the platform unveiled a campaign to highlight the issue and showcase how Portal can bring these two generations together as part of an integrated media partnership with ITV.

Running across broadcast, social and digital channels until mid-November, the spots will feature talent from ITV, including Ferne McCann and Ashley Banjo and their families, sharing how Portal keeps their children and grandparents in touch. They will also encourage people to celebrate Grandparents' Day with their families. 

The campaign was co-produced by Facebook and ITV and created by Neil Shanlin, Julia Merino, Anthony Eagle, Michael Jones and Thomas Hazledine at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

A wider push across TV, out of home, retail, digital and social media channels will support the launch of new Facebook Portal products, which feature portable smart audio and camera from 19 October.

Aaron Hoffman, director international marketing at Facebook Reality Labs, said: “Even as people are catching-up more again in real life, some people are still restricted by a distance that makes those face-to-face moments harder to happen.

"It’s especially true between grandparents and their families, so this Grandparents' Day, we want to show how Portal can help close the geographical gap and, alongside ITV, help encourage more opportunities for every generation to have meaningful moments together regardless of where they are."

Mark Trinder, ITV director of commercial sales and partnerships, added: "Bringing cross-generational audiences together for shared viewing experiences is what ITV do best, so we're thrilled to be launching this campaign with Facebook Portal, which celebrates togetherness and connection on this special day."

