Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Facebook promises greater data policy transparency

In the next few weeks Facebook is to propose updates to its terms of service and to its data policy "to better spell out what data we collect and how we use it".

Mark Zuckerberg: recently declined to appear before the UK's parliamentary fake news enquiry
Mark Zuckerberg: recently declined to appear before the UK's parliamentary fake news enquiry

"These updates are about transparency – not about gaining new rights to collect, use, or share data," Facebook’s chief privacy officer Erin Egan and deputy general counsel Ashlie Beringer wrote in a blog post today.

They also announced the rollout today of interface changes made in response to feedback requesting that information about privacy, security and ads "should be much easier to find".

Facebook trailed the latter changes in January in a blog post marking Data Privacy Day, but this did not mention any plans to update its terms of service.

It is under pressure to do so from digital, culture and media secretary Matt Hancock, who told The Times earlier this week that he wanted digital giants to simplify their data policies.

Facebook, Google and Twitter are due to meet the government about this next month.

The interface changes better signpost the ability users have to delete old posts, control their ad settings and download the data Facebook holds about them.

"Most of these updates have been in the works for some time, but the events of the past several days underscore their importance," Egan and Beringer wrote, referring to the furore around the use of personally identifiable Facebook data by Cambridge Analytica.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

March 20, 2018

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?