Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Facebook to replace ad relevance score with deeper metrics

Three new metrics will replace the four-year-old single relevance score.

Facebook is replacing its ad relevance score with "more granular" metrics so that brands can better understand whether its creative or targeting strategy is working.

The social media behemoth announced three new metrics last night that, starting on 30 April, will replace the single relevance score that has been in place since 2015.

The new metrics will measure:

  • Quality ranking: how an ad's perceived quality compared with that of ads competing for the same audience;
  • Engagement rate ranking: how the ad's expected engagement rate compared with that of ads competing for the same audience;
  • Conversion rate ranking: how an ad's expected conversion rate compared with that of ads that had the same optimisation goal and competed for the same audience.

"When used together, ad relevance diagnostics will help advertisers understand whether changes to creative assets, audience targeting or the post-click experience might improve performance," the Facebook announcement explained. 

Facebook launched the relevance score in 2015 to enable brands to show users more relevant ads. The score was based on users’ reactions to ads, taking into account video views and conversions. 

Like the old relevance rating, the new metrics are not factored into an ad’s performance in the Facebook ads bidding auction.

