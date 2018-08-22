Facebook rolls out Watch video platform to users outside the US

Watch exists as a personalised video feed on Facebook and is designed to be a social experience, with users able to see comments other people are making on a show.

Facebook said expanding Watch’s availability would create new opportunities for creators and publishers around the world. It will take a 45% cut of ad revenues and give the rest to video publishers.

No details of UK-specific content were revealed in the announcement, which highlighted the popularity in the US of shows such as Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith.

In a blog post announcing the expansion of Watch, Facebook head of video Fidji Simon said the total time spent watching videos in Watch has increased fourteen-fold since the start of 2018.