Facebook sells Portal with tearjerker spot

Facebook has launched a new campaign by TBWA\London to sell the benefits of its Portal video-calling device.

“Rugby hold” shows a new mother calling her own mum using Portal. When in the conversation it becomes clear she is struggling to breastfeed the baby, her mother gives her some helpful advice.

The ad will air on TV and was created by TBWA\London creative director Rachel Le Feuvre and Facebook creative director Stephania Silveira. It was directed by Nanette Burstein for Hungry Man.

Silveira said the ad was an acknowledgement of the difficulties faced by all new mothers during the past year of coronavirus restrictions that have hampered their support networks.

She added: “When you’re a new parent and a little lost, being able to get that support from your mom is so important. We’ve seen how Portal has played that role of connection for so many families this past year, and we wanted to show how conversations on Portal are so much more natural and meaningful than holding a phone or through a laptop.”

The TV spot comes out today (26 February), two weeks ahead of Mother’s Day in the UK.

It forms part of a larger campaign that includes an extensive digital partnership with Giovanna Fletcher, the winner of this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Fletcher is famous for being the presenter of The Baby Club on CBeebies and a novelist, in addition to presenting her own podcast on motherhood. She has nearly 600,000 followers on Facebook, around two million followers on Instagram and 187,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The campaign will feature on these channels through additional, more light-hearted video content featuring Fletcher and her mother using Portal to stay in touch. This element was handled by Facebook rather than TBWA\London.

“Giovanna and her mum are perfect for this campaign", Silveira said. “Giovanna is incredibly open and honest about her life, and her approach to parenting. To have her and Kim share how they use Portal to stay connected, felt like the perfect fit for this campaign.”

Media planning and buying was handled by Merkle for the digital elements and by Mindshare for the rest.