Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Facebook sells Portal with tearjerker spot

Mother’s Day story was created by TBWA\London.

The TV spot features a new mother calling her mother
The TV spot features a new mother calling her mother

Facebook has launched a new campaign by TBWA\London to sell the benefits of its Portal video-calling device.

“Rugby hold” shows a new mother calling her own mum using Portal. When in the conversation it becomes clear she is struggling to breastfeed the baby, her mother gives her some helpful advice.

The ad will air on TV and was created by TBWA\London creative director Rachel Le Feuvre and Facebook creative director Stephania Silveira. It was directed by Nanette Burstein for Hungry Man.

Silveira said the ad was an acknowledgement of the difficulties faced by all new mothers during the past year of coronavirus restrictions that have hampered their support networks.

She added: “When you’re a new parent and a little lost, being able to get that support from your mom is so important. We’ve seen how Portal has played that role of connection for so many families this past year, and we wanted to show how conversations on Portal are so much more natural and meaningful than holding a phone or through a laptop.”

The TV spot comes out today (26 February), two weeks ahead of Mother’s Day in the UK.

It forms part of a larger campaign that includes an extensive digital partnership with Giovanna Fletcher, the winner of this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Fletcher is famous for being the presenter of The Baby Club on CBeebies and a novelist, in addition to presenting her own podcast on motherhood. She has nearly 600,000 followers on Facebook, around two million followers on Instagram and 187,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The campaign will feature on these channels through additional, more light-hearted video content featuring Fletcher and her mother using Portal to stay in touch. This element was handled by Facebook rather than TBWA\London.

“Giovanna and her mum are perfect for this campaign", Silveira said. “Giovanna is incredibly open and honest about her life, and her approach to parenting. To have her and Kim share how they use Portal to stay connected, felt like the perfect fit for this campaign.”

Media planning and buying was handled by Merkle for the digital elements and by Mindshare for the rest.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Braze helped the restaurant delivery brand serve up and scale during Covid

How Braze helped the restaurant delivery brand serve up and scale during Covid

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
How small businesses turn creative ideas into big returns on TikTok

How small businesses turn creative ideas into big returns on TikTok

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
TV Advertising Quiz: PHD Manchester bag £50K worth of free CTV ad inventory for Teach First

TV Advertising Quiz: PHD Manchester bag £50K worth of free CTV ad inventory for Teach First

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago
MEDIA
MullenLowe and Mediahub: a year at the heart of the crisis

MullenLowe and Mediahub: a year at the heart of the crisis

Promoted

February 19, 2021