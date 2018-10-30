Ben Bold
Facebook signs Coffee & TV as official production partner to help brands improve video content

The Soho production company will help brands advertising on the social network to produce high-quality content.

Facebook has signed visual content studio Coffee & TV as its official production partner in the UK, with the Soho-based shop helping brands advertising on social platforms to produce high-quality content.

Coffee & TV will collaborate with advertisers that want to create original work or reformat existing content for placement on Facebook and Instagram Stories.

The company will also run a series of workshops in London that brands can attend for advice and inspiration for their social campaigns.

The partnership will be celebrated at a Facebook-backed social media summit hosted at Coffee & TV's London headquarters in the new year. The event will examine how to produce impactful social media advertising, with presentations from influencers and strategists.

Derek Moore, co-founder and chief executive of Coffee & TV, said: "With 80% of internet traffic expected to be video by 2020, the time is right for our world-class artists to extend their talents to social media platforms.

"Combining Facebook’s data-driven analysis with our visual expertise means we are able to help more brands optimise their message and make the most of their social video campaigns. This partnership is a significant step in the exciting growth of our company."

