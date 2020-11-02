Gurjit Degun
Added 28 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Facebook taps Ian Wright for Portal Christmas campaign

Ad by TBWA\London shows Wright family making use of device.

Facebook has enlisted presenter and former footballer Ian Wright for its Christmas campaign to promote smart video product Portal.

The work, by TBWA\London, shows Wright and his family using Portal to stay in touch over the festive period.

One 30-second spot shows the family playing charades as Wright reminds them of his achievements as a player, while another 15-second film shows him cheating during another game.

The ads aim to show the different features of Portal, including a smart camera, augmented-reality filters and group calling.

Aaron Hoffman, EMEA marketing lead for Portal, said: "Ian and his family are perfect for this campaign. We started with the insight that every family has their own quirks and traditions when it comes to the holidays.

"Families might not all be in the same room this year, but it doesn't mean they can't feel like they are. With Portal, the holidays will still feel like the holidays – just like it does for the Wrights in this campaign."

The work was created by Harriet Russell-Vick and Lauren Buggins, and directed by Benjamin Green through MindsEye. Media planning and buying was handled by Mindshare.

Andy Jex, chief creative officer at TBWA\London, said: "I love the way Wrighty and his family show up in this work. This opinion has nothing whatsoever to do with me being an Arsenal lifer – honest.

"The Wrights feel fun, warm and super-connected: all stuff that's imperative for a product that makes families feel closer. And all the more relevant for a year and a Christmas like no other before."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How you can connect with sports fans to build your brand in 2021

How you can connect with sports fans to build your brand in 2021

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 26, 2020
Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 15, 2020
Tracking culture through crisis

Tracking culture through crisis

Promoted

October 15, 2020