Facebook taps Rapha Vasconcellos for global Creative Shop role

Vasconcellos: previously led Facebook Creative Shop in Latin America

Facebook has appointed its top Asia-Pacific creative, Rapha Vasconcellos, as global head of Creative Shop, its in-house agency.

Vasconcellos has been with Facebook for six years, heading Creative Shop in two of its fastest-growing regions: Latin America and, most recently, Asia-Pacific.

As global head of Creative Shop, he will continue to work in close partnership with Facebook’s chief creative officer, Mark D’Arcy, who leads the creative efforts for Facebook's business.

Vasconcellos has been tasked with helping to "push the boundaries of creativity in a mobile-first world". He will report to Carolyn Everson, vice-president of global marketing solutions at Facebook.

Facebook Creative Shop works with advertising holding companies and brands directly for campaigns across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Oculus.

Andrew Keller, who was interim head of Creative Shop, will continue as global creative director. Keller was global chief executive of Crispin Porter & Bogusky for five years before joining Facebook in 2016.

Everson said: "Rapha has already made a clear impact within Creative Shop, heading up the teams in two of our fastest-growing regions over the last six years.

"He's a proven leader with a unique blend of business focus and creative thought leadership that clients and internal teams have grown to trust deeply over the years."