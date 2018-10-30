Omar Oakes
Added 26 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Facebook taps Rapha Vasconcellos for global Creative Shop role

Vasconcellos currently leads Facebook's in-house agency in Asia-Pacific.

Vasconcellos: previously led Facebook Creative Shop in Latin America
Vasconcellos: previously led Facebook Creative Shop in Latin America

Facebook has appointed its top Asia-Pacific creative, Rapha Vasconcellos, as global head of Creative Shop, its in-house agency.

Vasconcellos has been with Facebook for six years, heading Creative Shop in two of its fastest-growing regions: Latin America and, most recently, Asia-Pacific.

As global head of Creative Shop, he will continue to work in close partnership with Facebook’s chief creative officer, Mark D’Arcy, who leads the creative efforts for Facebook's business.

Vasconcellos has been tasked with helping to "push the boundaries of creativity in a mobile-first world". He will report to Carolyn Everson, vice-president of global marketing solutions at Facebook.

Facebook Creative Shop works with advertising holding companies and brands directly for campaigns across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Oculus.

Andrew Keller, who was interim head of Creative Shop, will continue as global creative director. Keller was global chief executive of Crispin Porter & Bogusky for five years before joining Facebook in 2016.

Everson said: "Rapha has already made a clear impact within Creative Shop, heading up the teams in two of our fastest-growing regions over the last six years.

"He's a proven leader with a unique blend of business focus and creative thought leadership that clients and internal teams have grown to trust deeply over the years."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"Women are still shockingly underrepresented in positions of power and influence"…Shortlist Media chief executive Ella Dolphin

Promoted

October 30, 2018

#TellHerStory: Why Stylist is pushing for Visible Women

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

October 22, 2018

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Opportunity to build your events marketing career