Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Facebook has a 'teen problem' as younger audiences look to Snapchat

Facebook has a "teen problem", digital researchers have warned, as new data shows the social media giant is losing friends among young adults.

Facebook has a 'teen problem' as younger audiences look to Snapchat

Fewer people aged between 12 and 24 are regularly logging into Facebook, eMarketer’s upcoming report on UK digital users will show later this month.

In 2018, 2.2 million people aged between 12 to 17, or 71% of social network users in this age bracket, will be using Facebook regularly. This is a downgrade of eight percentage points over eMarketer’s earlier forecast. 

Emarketer also reduced its estimates for Facebook usage among 18- to 24-year-olds by more than five percentage points.

In 2018, 83% of social network users aged 18-24 will be Facebook users, but this share will drop to 81.5% by 2021.

While Facebook’s overall user count still stands well ahead of sister brand Instagram and rivals Snapchat and Twitter, eMarketer says audience share is declining among younger age groups.

Snapchat in particular is leading the charge for younger audiences, with close to 43% of UK users logging in this year – more than double its penetration rate from three years ago. Since launching in 2011, the platform has introduced a range of interactive features that have appealed to teenage audiences.

However, eMarketer suggested Snapchat’s drive to capture the younger market has "arguably turned off older audiences who favour Facebook’s less complicated" platform. 

"Facebook has a ‘teen’ problem," Bill Fisher, eMarketer’s UK senior analyst, said. "This latest forecast indicates that it’s more than a theory. And whereas it’s been able to rely on platform shifters being hoovered up by Instagram, there are now some early signs that younger social networkers are being swayed by Snapchat. The challenge and opportunity for Snap is how to appeal beyond that core youth demographic."

Last week Facbook reported a 20% increase in net income to $15.9bn (£10.5bn) in 2017, despite reporting declines in user numbers and usage time.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Future Fit: how sports marketers can win big in 2018

Promoted

February 08, 2018

Future Fit: how sports marketers can win big in 2018

MEDIA
How to win at YouTube

Promoted

February 01, 2018

How to win at YouTube

Experience marketing's marvellous medicine

Promoted

January 31, 2018

Experience marketing's marvellous medicine

How to market yourself through your event CV

Promoted

January 30, 2018

How to market yourself through your event CV