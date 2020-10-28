Faces to Watch 2020: Abbie Howard

Planning manager, Dentsu X

Abbie has an incredible skill of developing deep client relationships by balancing real empathy and sensitivity with business acumen. She isn’t afraid to have challenging conversations with stakeholders, and her natural sense of curiosity gives her a unique approach to using data to develop holistic views of brand and performance. Abbie has especially stood out this year, when we’ve all been working in challenging circumstances. She has found her stride, quickly switching the approach and strategy for her main client, which increased sales by 50% over a three-month period and unlocked incremental spend. She pushed so hard that the UK was the only market around the globe to post such year-on-year growth. She also helps to run both our G.A.S committee (helping local communities or businesses) and our culture committee. Abbie merits this recognition as her commitment and professionalism are underpinned by a desire to solve problems.

Nominated by: Kim Berkin, client managing director, Dentsu X