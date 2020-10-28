Mat Goff
Faces to Watch 2020: Adam Patel

The creative industries' next generation of leaders.

Account director, Adam & Eve/DDB

Adam joined Adam & Eve/DDB in 2017 and, in his short time here, his impact has been felt both in the work and within the agency itself. He led the charge on the life-saving and multi-award-winning “Project 84” for CALM, a campaign that ultimately brought about the appointment of the UK’s first minister for suicide prevention. He is the lynchpin on one of our biggest account wins of 2019 – PlayStation – and has smashed it out of the park on no fewer than five blockbuster campaigns in the past year. He has also been a huge contributor to the agency’s culture, playing a lead role in our “adam&everyone” Pride initiatives and being a front man in the agency band. Adam makes an indelible impression on everyone and everything that comes his way, is a true creative ally and can really carry a tune.

Nominated by: Mat Goff, joint chief executive, Adam & Eve/DDB

